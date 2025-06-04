biggest play ever concieved by ruling elites - have the common folk fight over dumb shit so we ignore all the awful shit going on (like erosion of middle class, workers rights, deteriorating health care and increased surveilence programs).im so sick all this race bullshit
The same narrative in Sweden.But...but...Liberals told me The Great Replacement was just a neo-Nazi conspiracy theory!
What ‘dumb shit’?biggest play ever concieved by ruling elites - have the common folk fight over dumb shit so we ignore all the awful shit going on (like erosion of middle class, workers rights, deteriorating health care and increased surveilence programs).
What ‘dumb shit’?
As in kids being stabbed 70+ times at dance classes, pop concerts being blown up, and rapes skyrocketing with Syrians, Iraqis, and Afghans leading the statistics?
This is literally something that has been talked about for decades. Humans will eventually start to look more similar, since over time people have become less ignorant and racist, so they don't just stay in their own culture. Unless you look in places like this, then you see people that think being white is the linchpin of their identity.
How is this Indian kid still knocking around here lol.Maybe if you losers stop being such pricks the white girls you so desperately want to procreate with would do it?
Maybe if you losers stop being such pricks the white girls you so desperately want to procreate with would do it?
How is this Indian kid still knocking around here lol.
immigrants are fucking other immigrants - ain't no turks in germany scoring white women, or syrians in sweden scoring white women or pakistanis in UK scoring white womenMaybe if you losers stop being such pricks the white girls you so desperately want to procreate with would do it?
Imagine blaming migrants for being unwanted by your own women lol
Or we could start forcing them into marriage when they are 9 years old, like your prophet did. That way, they are ready to go when they reach breeding age.
He probably counts it as a smash when a white woman doesn’t slam the phone down on him.How is this Indian kid still knocking around here lol.
No shit Sherlock. White women don’t want to fuck white men. Why is that? Why are you blaming the migrants for your inability to fuck and impregnate women?immigrants are fucking other immigrants - ain't no turks in germany scoring white women, or syrians in sweden scoring white women or pakistanis in UK scoring white women
Brother I live in Australia
Also I’m the only person who says where I am from and who I am while clowns like you and croo are too pussy to admit who you are?
You can even say which country you live ffs