International Whites projected to be a minority in UK by 2060 with Sky News stating it’s ‘not necessarily a bad thing’

freakroor said:
im so sick all this race bullshit
biggest play ever concieved by ruling elites - have the common folk fight over dumb shit so we ignore all the awful shit going on (like erosion of middle class, workers rights, deteriorating health care and increased surveilence programs).
 
KnightTemplar said:
But...but...Liberals told me The Great Replacement was just a neo-Nazi conspiracy theory! :rolleyes:
The same narrative in Sweden.

First:

* The Great Replacement is a racist conspiracy.

Then

* Ok, Swedes and Brits will become minorities, but it is a good thing. Super diversity is our strength.

Swedes will probably become a minority around 2040-2045, when the elderly generation has passed away. Among 0-54 years old, 45% are of foreign background.
 
Fanu said:
What ‘dumb shit’?

As in kids being stabbed 70+ times at dance classes, pop concerts being blown up, and rapes skyrocketing with Syrians, Iraqis, and Afghans leading the statistics?
 
This is literally something that has been talked about for decades. Humans will eventually start to look more similar, since over time people have become less ignorant and racist, so they don't just stay in their own culture. Unless you look in places like this, then you see people that think being white is the linchpin of their identity.
 
Croo67 said:
that in turn is happening cause of all the things I've listed in my post - erode middle class, make everyone poorer, turn up the immigration to 11 (yey influx of cheap workers for the ruling elites) and have enough meat to carry on production
 
italiamusica said:
I don't give a shit about what color your skin is. I care about what whether or not your culture and beliefs are compatible with the type of society I've lived in my whole life. Or if it means more discrimination, more dangerous to certain groups, etc.
 
Maybe if you losers stop being such pricks the white girls you so desperately want to procreate with would do it?

Imagine blaming migrants for being unwanted by your own women lol
 
tastaylvr said:
Or we could start forcing them into marriage when they are 9 years old, like your prophet did. That way, they are ready to go when they reach breeding age.
 
tastaylvr said:
immigrants are fucking other immigrants - ain't no turks in germany scoring white women, or syrians in sweden scoring white women or pakistanis in UK scoring white women
 
KnightTemplar said:
why would I care about the past? You realise Europeans also did the same right lol?

I mean there were stories of people marrying 12 year olds not even 100 years ago so not sure what point you are making.

If you got more female attention then you would get more children and this problem wouldn’t be an issue no?
 
Fanu said:
No shit Sherlock. White women don’t want to fuck white men. Why is that? Why are you blaming the migrants for your inability to fuck and impregnate women?
 
Are you white and from Europe? If so which country? Or you just a pussy lol the other Bulgarian kid lol
 
tastaylvr said:
Brother I live in Australia

Also I’m the only person who says where I am from and who I am while clowns like you and croo are too pussy to admit who you are?

You can even say which country you live ffs
Latest posts

