  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

White Stripes nominated for the HOF?

Nameless Ghoul

Nameless Ghoul

Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
Jan 22, 2014
Messages
10,750
Reaction score
6,253
GFTO of here, I was a fan of Elephant/White Blood Cells but if Seven Nation Army didn't become a "sports anthem" they would have largely been forgotten. It would be like if Gary Glitter got in for Rock 'n' Roll (Part 2) ...before being exposed as as a creep.
 
They have a lot more tunes than Gary Glitter tbf and there's worse bands in there.

This does make me feel fucking old though.
 
Good for them, but I feel they are selecting bands for attention as compare to contribution. The hall has a lot of questionable inductees that have diluted the prestige. They really should rebrand since they clearly aren't only about rock music.
 
Nameless Ghoul said:
GFTO of here, I was a fan of Elephant/White Blood Cells but if Seven Nation Army didn't become a "sports anthem" they would have largely been forgotten. It would be like if Gary Glitter got in for Rock 'n' Roll (Part 2) ...before being exposed as as a creep.
Click to expand...
How many artists from the past 30 years can you name that are greater than them? How many of those aren't already in, and of those, how many does nobody expect to make the cut?

I ask myself this question, and The Strokes are their immediate contemporary that comes to mind that I definitely think should make it first. Tool, Daft Punk, Smashing Pumpkins, Stone Temple Pilots, Alice in Chains, Coldplay.

Other than bands this big, who? There's a shitload of bands I could name, but I don't feel like they have such a clear claim over The White Stripes. Deftones, Gorillaz, System of a Down, Linkin Park, Cake, The Shins, Counting Crows, Live, Queens of the Stone Age, Kings of Leon, The Killers, The Black Keys, Jet, MGMT, Mumford and Sons, Arcade Fire, Arctic Monkeys, Basement Jaxx, LCD Soundsystem, Portishead, Bon Iver, Modest Mouse, Weezer, Sigur Ros, Muse, Vampire Weekend, Tame Impala, The Flaming Lips, The Mars Volta, Fugazi....on and on it goes.

Even stepping outside the above's sort of similar alt-rock focus, you have problematic artists like Lauryn Hill and Amy Winehouse because they created such a limited body of work even if it burned like Icarus.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

HuskySamoan
How realistic is it for fighters to actually improve after a certain point?
2
Replies
28
Views
903
moreorless87
moreorless87
Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll Poll
Movies What are the 3 best years for film in the 1990s?
2
Replies
21
Views
470
stalehotdog
S

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,259,309
Messages
56,956,240
Members
175,482
Latest member
fujitsugroundnpound

Share this page

Back
Top