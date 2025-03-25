  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

White House Says Gold Reserves May Be Used to Purchase Bitcoin

White House Says Gold Reserves May Be Used to Purchase Bitcoin

A senior White House official has hinted at the possibility of the U.S. utilizing its gold reserves to acquire more Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). What Happened: Bo Hines, the executive director of the President’s Council of Advisers on Digital Assets, ...
Bo Hines, the executive director of the President’s Council of Advisers on Digital Assets, suggested in an interview that the U.S. could capitalize on the gains from its gold holdings to purchase more Bitcoin.

This move, according to Hines, could be a budget-neutral way to increase the country’s Bitcoin reserves.
Hines referenced the Bitcoin Act of 2025, proposed by Sen. Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.), which advocates for the US to acquire 1 million Bitcoin, approximately 5% of the total Bitcoin supply, over a span of five years. This acquisition would be funded through the sale of Federal Reserve gold certificates.
And the best part:

"If we actually realize the gains on the U.S. gold holdings, that would be a budget-neutral way to acquire more bitcoin," Hines said adding that there's been "countless ideas" and the “best ideas" will be enacted by President Donald Trump.
President Trump, in a pre-recorded message, expressed his commitment to making the US the leading Bitcoin superpower and the global hub for cryptocurrency.
What an administration :D

"A direct transfer of wealth from the our government to billionaires with crypto."

"Buying imaginary gold with real gold."
 
Nice idea.
Initially to drop peg de facto vs physical gold...done long ago.
To replace for example real gold coin in your pocket with paper note peace.

Now paper note is too expensive to print, therefore you will get offered virtual paper note as promise.

Later maybe Xi coin, Putincoin and Trumpcoin will get established and will be more popular than Bitcoin etc.
 
i can't see what could possibly go wrong with this

it would be totally unthinkable that the Trump admin oks Gov't purchase of crypto, and then at some point in the not too distant future they just so happen to buy Trump coins. Nobody could conceive of that happening.

if it did, just watch for the rush of MAGAts to go out and criticise the corrupt self-dealing. No way they would stand for that sort of behaviour.

lol
 
