White House Says Gold Reserves May Be Used to Purchase Bitcoin
A senior White House official has hinted at the possibility of the U.S. utilizing its gold reserves to acquire more Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). What Happened: Bo Hines, the executive director of the President’s Council of Advisers on Digital Assets, ...
finance.yahoo.com
Bo Hines, the executive director of the President’s Council of Advisers on Digital Assets, suggested in an interview that the U.S. could capitalize on the gains from its gold holdings to purchase more Bitcoin.
This move, according to Hines, could be a budget-neutral way to increase the country’s Bitcoin reserves.
Hines referenced the Bitcoin Act of 2025, proposed by Sen. Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.), which advocates for the US to acquire 1 million Bitcoin, approximately 5% of the total Bitcoin supply, over a span of five years. This acquisition would be funded through the sale of Federal Reserve gold certificates.
And the best part:
"If we actually realize the gains on the U.S. gold holdings, that would be a budget-neutral way to acquire more bitcoin," Hines said adding that there's been "countless ideas" and the “best ideas" will be enacted by President Donald Trump.
President Trump, in a pre-recorded message, expressed his commitment to making the US the leading Bitcoin superpower and the global hub for cryptocurrency.
What an administration
"A direct transfer of wealth from the our government to billionaires with crypto."
"Buying imaginary gold with real gold."