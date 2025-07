White House fight card - what’s your lineup look like?

Trump vs Biden, loser goes to a retirement home, winner also goes to a retirement home.AOC vs Candace Owens, openweight. talking not allowed during this fight; the audience will thank me later.Mike Pence vs Tim Walz in the battle of "why the fuck was this dude ever considered for VP"Kamala Harris vs Hillary Clinton, if Kamala wins she will be enshrined for all time for getting rid of Hillary and we'll stop making fun of her for claiming to like Tupac in college. if Hillary wins, the world weeps.JD Vance of 2025 vs JD Vance of 2016. make the guy fight his past, more principled self.Pete Buttigeig vs Ted Cruz because it would be funny seeing Cruz knocked out cold by a gay dude.Tucker Carlson vs Rachael Maddow to see who really is the sassiest lesbian out there.Chris Christie vs a diet and exercise regimen.John Stewart vs Seth Meyers to determine which aging liberal celebrity will get to moralize and browbeat people on their mediocre shows for canned laughter.Bill Mahar vs his own ego. hard to pick a winner here.book it Dana!