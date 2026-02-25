Cowboy Kurt Angle
Silver Belt
@Silver
- Joined
- Jun 3, 2021
- Messages
- 11,499
- Reaction score
- 16,824
Keep JCVD away from him, budWhy have one birthday party when you can have two...
I hope it's the case. I hope it goes through logistical disaster after logistical disaster and ultimately never happens, and is forgotten aboutSurprising its as if it may not actually happen
I would fucking love if the card was an absolute failure and just doesn't happen. Fuck this card and everything about it.Surprising its as if it may not actually happen
Should have done an all Caucasian card @ the Whitehouse on Juneteenth
Name checks out.I would fucking love if the card was an absolute failure and just doesn't happen. Fuck this card and everything about it.