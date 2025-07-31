  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Economy White House Brags About Taxing Americans Massively!

T0kwVJ6_d.webp


Tariff revenues are paid by Americans.

No ifs, buts, not even any maybes. Tariffs are paid for by importers and the native population.

Y'all got taxed, and the White House and the Trump administration are DELIGHTED that you paid up!

Question to those who support the pervert: is this something to celebrate or be annoyed about? Do you love taxation and directly paying for these fiscal policies?

Have you just lost track at this point and will cheer blindly anyway?
 
Whoever wrote that article has never seen a politician brag about taxing Americans? WTF, that's literally the entire foundation of the democrat party platform. Well that and calling everybody a racist and cutting kids' penises off.

Kathy Hochul gave a whole speech bragging about bending everybody over with "congestion pricing". The fuck do you think that was?
 
They should raise taxes even more.
 
