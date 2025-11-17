White House 2026 has to be Jones vs Pereira / Islam vs Topuria...

Jones (Double Champ) vs Pereira (Double Champ)
Islam (Double Champ) vs Topuria (Double Champ)


There is no denying it anymore.
This must be the main and co-main events.

Red Tomato better not fuck it up.

Anything other than these 4 headlining will be a generational fumble for the legacy of MMA.

---------------

The ONLY other acceptable matches to be main or co-main are these 3:
- Jones vs Ngannou
- Khamzat vs Pereira
- Conor vs Khabib at 205 lbs

Hoping Tom loses in the Gane rematch so we don't see Jon eyepoke Tom and ruin the event
 
Trumps fight card will be the grandest in history.

1763345738802.jpeg
 
Lmao… the “Trump is cool “ ship sank a while ago. He’s not liked as before anymore. Not even a ufc card in the white house will save his ass from the shitty decisions he makes and shit popularity he has.

Now going to what truly matters…Islam vs Topuria is never happening. Islam is 34, he struggled hard to make 155 and looks like a beast at 170 lbs. He’s definitely not going back to 155 and will probably fight 1-2 times more before calling it a career. Topuria is tiny at 155, uncle Dana would not be ok with him going to 170 nor jumping the line once again to fight for a title.
 
C0NCH3TO said:
Lmao… the “Trump is cool “ ship sank a while ago. He’s not liked as before anymore. Not even a ufc card in the white house will save his ass from the shitty decisions he makes and shit popularity he has.

Now going to what truly matters…Islam vs Topuria is never happening. Islam is 34, he struggled hard to make 155 and looks like a beast at 170 lbs. He’s definitely not going back to 155 and will probably fight 1-2 times more before calling it a career. Topuria is tiny at 155, uncle Dana would not be ok with him going to 170 nor jumping the line once again to fight for a title.
Agree with it all. But if Jones falls apart, Uncle Dana would be open to letting Ilia jump the line for a big white house headliner.

If they have Jones vs Poaton already locked up then I agree he wouldn't
 
