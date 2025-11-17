White House 2026 has to be Jones vs Pereira / Islam vs Topuria...

fries in the bag
Jones (Double Champ) vs Pereira (Double Champ)
Islam (Double Champ) vs Topuria (Double Champ)
There is no denying it anymore.
This must be the main and co-main events.
Red Tomato better not fuck it up.
Anything other than these 4 headlining will be a generational fumble for the legacy of MMA.
---------------
The ONLY other acceptable matches to be main or co-main are these 3:
- Jones vs Ngannou
- Khamzat vs Pereira
- Conor vs Khabib at 205 lbs
