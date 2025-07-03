White collar/office workers are SCREWED

Richmma80
Came back to work today and found out they got rid of most of our office workers, replaced by AI. These are the people with the university degrees making good money.
Then Im reading just now, Microsoft just laid off 11,000 more office workers to START. More lay offs to come and they'll be done in phases.
If you work in front of a computer, better start learning how to use a mop or shovel or learn how to suck dick
