White collar/office workers are SCREWED

Didn’t one of the founders of AI predict a skynet scenario by 2030 anywaysHim or one of his cronies were saying to learn trade jobs or something that’s difficult for AI to replicate,which makes sense I also saw a driverless electric semi on the road last week so it’s happening sooner rather than later. Tech jobs will be the first to go followed by trades when ASI (artificial super intelligence) fully takes over, so they say.One of my complaints with AI is that it gets basic shit wrong all the time,then when you correct it you get an “oops my bad you meant this”. Bodes well for us since were trying to speed run that shit on military applications. At this point Im wondering if I should keep being responsible or buy a nice boat so I can see this mushroom cloud while I’m out on the water.