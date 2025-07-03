White collar/office workers are SCREWED

Came back to work today and found out they got rid of most of our office workers, replaced by AI. These are the people with the university degrees making good money.

Then Im reading just now, Microsoft just laid off 11,000 more office workers to START. More lay offs to come and they'll be done in phases.

If you work in front of a computer, better start learning how to use a mop or shovel or learn how to suck dick
 
tenor.gif
 
The problem with AI is that once everyone's out of a job, nobody can buy what the companies are selling.

But until we get to that stage, every company will do the layoffs because it boosts this quarter's and this year's profits.

So if a CEO doesn't replace people with AI that company will fall to competitors and those workers will lose their jobs anyway.

We're screwed.
 
Fedorgasm said:
The problem with AI is that once everyone's out of a job, nobody can buy what the companies are selling.

But until we get to that stage, every company will do the layoffs because it boosts this quarter's and this year's profits.

So if a CEO doesn't replace people with AI that company will fall to competitors and those workers will lose their jobs anyway.

We're screwed.
Yup, race to the bottom.
 
It is what it is....that massive microsoft layoff come from the video game sector of the company.
 
Exactly eventually it will get to the point where no one can buy shit. At that point companies will probably have to pay a tax on how much AI they use and that tax gets divided to the citizens. It's going to be hell and they'll give us just enough to not revolt.
 
Sycho Sid said:
Fast food workers getting the last laugh
I've heard even Walmart is dialing back self check out because the theft is becoming unmanageable. I do think AI is going to take a lot of jobs but I also think in certain sectors it's going to rebound when the unforeseen consequences become clear.

Will be interesting to see the way AI is introduced into tech support and how hackers use it to circumvent security.
 
Versez said:
I fear that universal basic income will take place when it will happen....
Where’s the tax dollars to pay for UBI coming from when there are no taxpayers?

You best avoid a trip out to see me…youre in no place to be risking any more loss of brain power.
Didn’t one of the founders of AI predict a skynet scenario by 2030 anyways 🤷‍♂️
Him or one of his cronies were saying to learn trade jobs or something that’s difficult for AI to replicate,which makes sense I also saw a driverless electric semi on the road last week so it’s happening sooner rather than later. Tech jobs will be the first to go followed by trades when ASI (artificial super intelligence) fully takes over, so they say.

One of my complaints with AI is that it gets basic shit wrong all the time,then when you correct it you get an “oops my bad you meant this”. Bodes well for us since were trying to speed run that shit on military applications. At this point Im wondering if I should keep being responsible or buy a nice boat so I can see this mushroom cloud while I’m out on the water.
 
Sycho Sid said:
Fast food workers getting the last laugh
Retail workers will survive too. Who else will Margaret trauma dump to on an idle Tuesday afternoon?

We already see a lot of old people refuse to use self checkout at Walmart. There will be 20 people in line ahead of them and they’ll be number 21, meanwhile the self checkouts are empty lol. I’ve seen this a few times tbh.
 
Kardashians said:
Retail workers will survive too. Who else will Margaret trauma dump to on an idle Tuesday afternoon?

We already see a lot of old people refuse to use self checkout at Walmart. There will be 20 people in line ahead of them and they’ll be number 21, meanwhile the self checkouts are empty lol. I’ve seen this a few times tbh.
I do that because I don't want to put people out of jobs. My wife is constant trying to get me to use self checkout because it's faster and I'm afraid most people think like her, so there will be very few retail jobs in the future.

Then McDonald's has the ordering kiosks, truck drivers have driverless trucks, even all the unemployed people who make ends meet by driving Uber are going to lose out to waymo and other driverless taxis, and AI will gobble up a shit ton of white collar jobs.

It's all happening at once. We're headed for a world where maybe 5% of the population has a job, for those niche areas where you need a human.
 
Natural Order said:
Where’s the tax dollars to pay for UBI coming from when there are no taxpayers?

You best avoid a trip out to see me…youre in no place to be risking any more loss of brain power.
👌
I will keep your teeths once i soccer kick your nasty head to the concrete.
 
people who do jobs that AI can replace need to wake up, they dont really have skills that are required anymore

dont blame AI, blame the people who have extremely basic skills and havent upskilled, i work in the industry and am involved in AI, its not something you can just automate overnight, its something where you look at people doing basic shit and can be replaced

people with university degrees doesnt mean anything anymore, most of them are dumb as fuck and havent got a clue, its an education system problem rather than a people problem
 
