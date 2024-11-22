Walking the streets knowing you can fuck up 99.999% of the people on the planet is more fulfilling than being highly intelligent, IMO. You can hurt a brute's feelings by mocking his lack of intelligence, but only in a very controlled environment. However it's nowhere near as soul destroying as being a weakling and being made fun of or having the shit kicked out of you, possibly on a regular basis.



Brute >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> geek, IMO.