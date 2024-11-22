Tatra
CheckTheRecoil
@Brown
- Joined
- May 21, 2022
- Messages
- 3,584
- Reaction score
- 6,059
Walking the streets knowing you can fuck up 99.999% of the people on the planet is more fulfilling than being highly intelligent, IMO. You can hurt a brute's feelings by mocking his lack of intelligence, but only in a very controlled environment. However it's nowhere near as soul destroying as being a weakling and being made fun of or having the shit kicked out of you, possibly on a regular basis.
Brute >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> geek, IMO.
Brute >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> geek, IMO.