Social Which would you rather be: physically powerful/little intelligence or very intelligent/physically weak?

Walking the streets knowing you can fuck up 99.999% of the people on the planet is more fulfilling than being highly intelligent, IMO. You can hurt a brute's feelings by mocking his lack of intelligence, but only in a very controlled environment. However it's nowhere near as soul destroying as being a weakling and being made fun of or having the shit kicked out of you, possibly on a regular basis.

Brute >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> geek, IMO.
 
I'll take highly intelligent/physically weak and carry weapons when walking the streets.
 
I think you're going to need to bump the highly intelligent, to something like the top 0.0001% of the worlds population......

Be the highly intelligent guy and spend your brain power on solving the gene modification route and then make yourself brutally strong........

I mean I've seen people with hard work and PED's that had lost the lottery when it comes to physically gifted become very strong.....
 
Neither. The extremes are often only found in fictions.

People like Stephen Hawking are very rare, what you will often find in the real world is that mental and physical health go hand in hand, and those that are physically strong tend to be physically strong as well.
 
Highly intelligent , get a good career make lots of cash and retire rich..

Being able to beat up people...
Aint worth much today when we have 13- 15 year old getting done for murder.
Guns > what ever hand fighting skills you have.
 
unintelligible-scott-steiner.gif
 
Gorillas are physically strong but weak humans have still figured out how to put them on display in cages for our amusement.
 
I'm smart and weak right now and I wouldn't trade it it in for dumb and strong.

I see dumb people struggle with many things. I think it outweighs being strong
 
Some of us are blessed to be both.

Jesus. This has poor written all over it.
 
Depends on the level. If the strength is like superhuman level I'd take it.

I'd make money beating Francis Ngannou and Khabib on the same night.
 
I was well above average both ways as a younger guy. Not genius but like 120-125 IQ and I wrestled in college. So note like top 0.5% in either area but well above average in both. I think that's a good place to be not so smart you seem like you have Asperger's and still physically stand out vs the average dude.
 
