Which way do you face in the shower?

I face sideways, toward the shower curtain. I think that is obviously the best way and the way everyone I knows showers.

Anyone not face that way when they shower?
 
revoltub said:
I face sideways, toward the shower curtain. I think that is obviously the best way and the way everyone I knows showers.

Anyone not face that way when they shower?
I face the direction of the water. What kind of fucking heathen are you???
 
Away from the water to soap up, into the water to rinse.

Standing sideways? Sounds weird, like people who wipe their ass sitting down.
 
You guys really dont face toward the curtain?
 
giphy.webp
 
I face the water except when I turn around and bend over to allow the shower spray to do a good hearty cleansing of my nooks and crannies
 
Interesting responses here.

I face the curtain because if you walk into the shower, you are facing the wall in most cases. You would have to turn around or walk backwards to get out when you are done. So its easier to turn around and shower facing the curtain right away, since that is the direction you will step at the end.
 
Forward away from water. Not sideways. Seems like that'd be uncomftorable.
 
