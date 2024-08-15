Which version of Bones was scarier? vs Gustafsson 2 or vs DC 2?

Prime Goku
I'm not saying which version is better, but which one was more scarier on the night?
Gustafsson 2
DC 2
For me it was against Gustafsson. It felt like Bones came into the cage that night to try and kill Gus. He took the talk of him losing the first fight personally, and watching him flatten Gus out and continuously pound his head in was almost sickening to watch to the point where all footage of this should be pulled.
