Which UFC Heavyweight Could Stipe Have Beaten Last Night?

Pitier of Fools
Can't think of a single one.
Well that's a dramatic take. HW division is crap, he can beat alot of fighters there.
Like who?
If that's the case he would've quit on the stool after round 1. Stipe tried but he's just washed now.
Mick Parkin, Valter Walker, Tai Tuivasa, Marcos Rogerio De Lima, Waldos Cortes Acosta, Parker Porter, Derrick Lewis, Sergei Spivac, Marcin Tybura etc
I don't really think thats the case. Can't make it too obvious. He's washed yes but his heart wasnt in it either.