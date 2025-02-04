Which UFC fighters inspired you growing up?????

The first fighter that really got me was Randy Couture. Just seemed like a hard worker and a good guy. I was inspired by the idea of an old man turning back the clock.



Then Conor (despite the shitbag he's become). There was a moment in time when it seemed like anything was possible with that guy.



In the past few years, it's been the Poirier's, and Olivera's and Khabib's and Pereira's. The respectful, nice guys that I kinda look up to.





What about you?