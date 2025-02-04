  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Which UFC fighters inspired you growing up?????

The first fighter that really got me was Randy Couture. Just seemed like a hard worker and a good guy. I was inspired by the idea of an old man turning back the clock.

Then Conor (despite the shitbag he's become). There was a moment in time when it seemed like anything was possible with that guy.

In the past few years, it's been the Poirier's, and Olivera's and Khabib's and Pereira's. The respectful, nice guys that I kinda look up to.


What about you?
 
I didnt know who they were when watching it. It didnt make sense watching it on tv. I saw all this blood and intuitively thought this is just street fighting, not actual martial arts skills.

Today I view it equal to any martial arts competition. Times have changed ,

So the answer is nobody
 
Actually fairly similar to you.
Randy in 2007
Shogun 2009-2010
Conor Pre coke
Pereira 2022-current.
 
Robbie Lawler, Pettis, GSP and Overeem.
 
Shogun
images

14d3fbda2e8435231aeec66cddf7a6d3.jpg
 
Ken. Ruas. Oleg Early days.

Then Hughes. Rich Chuck. Fedor. Mintotauro Shogun. Gomi. Crocop.
 
Jon Jones, He is like a father to me. When he rescued a cat from a burning building I instantly became a fan. Also, when he pledged to donate 90 percent of his fight earnings to orphanages and churches it made my heart melt. He looks tough and mean but he is sweet like an angel. I love him
 
100 gsp. He was clearly better then everyone else and was such a cool athlete. Once his knees went he was still awesome just not as inspiring. Then Maia because I was grappling a lot at the time and it was cool a guy just kept submitting people.
 
I got into MMA as a young teenager when PRIDE was the premier organisation, so for me Fedor, Cro Cop, Wanderlei, and Shogun were the ones I looked up to.
 
Sean Sherk as far as training goes. The caveman(?) training he did when they used to do the All-Access episodes, those really inspired me to push myself that much harder in training.
 
