which UFC fighter had/has the biggest aura?

gosuasus said: If not for his aura of invincibility, nobody would bother watching boring GSP lay and pray sessions.

GSP was the opposite of that. His chin was always in question but he dominated despite this. Every fight was tense because you didn't know if this was the one where he gets cracked by one of these killers. And I watched because he was one of the most intelligent fighters at the highest levels of the sport.