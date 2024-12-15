Which UFC Fighter Fell Victim to the Worst Matchmaking Ever?

We’re talking completely against the process, something where you wandered why the matchmakers abandoned all of their ethics and common sense in building a fighter up or progressing their career. My vote goes to Jacare Souza once he came to the UFC. First six UFC fights:
-Chris Camozzi
-Yushin Okami
-Francis Carmont
-Gegard Mousasi
-Chris Camozzi

His reward: No title shot, Romero instead.
 
They made Cody Mckenzie fight Chad Mendez.
Forgot about Mendes. He went on a five fight win streak against some questionable guys before he got the Aldo rematch.
 
Edmund Shabazian (sp) ? As far as development goes, they really fd that up
 
They made Cody Mckenzie fight Chad Mendez.
It's this and it's by a long shot imo. This is when Mendez was an elite fighter and Cody was a meme.

Not sure what the odds were but everyone knew what the outcome was. The Cody Mckenzie meme is still one of my favorites. Someone post that shit please.
 
