Which UFC Fighter Fell Victim to the Worst Matchmaking Ever?

We’re talking completely against the process, something where you wandered why the matchmakers abandoned all of their ethics and common sense in building a fighter up or progressing their career. My vote goes to Jacare Souza once he came to the UFC. First six UFC fights:
-Chris Camozzi
-Yushin Okami
-Francis Carmont
-Gegard Mousasi
-Chris Camozzi
His reward: No title shot, Romero instead.
