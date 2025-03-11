Which UFC Champ would Jake Paul KO?

I know people rate Jake highly compared to Logan, but I think Logan would do better in MMA. I think he's a better wrestler, and I like the way he moves, like just the way he moves inside the boxing ring. I feel like Jake took boxing more seriously, but I think Logan has more talents.



I think in MMA, if they slowly build up and get the world class training they afforded in boxing also in MMA, if they take their time for a few years building up,



for me, I'd go with Logan here since I think he's a better one of the two.



I think Logan knocks out Pantoja, Merab, Topuria, Cyborg, Pena, Shev and Zhang. Like I don't think it's going to be close. I know people go oh MMA, MMA, but Logan can wrestle and I think he actually has some athletic talent on top of that and he's like 6'2, 210 isn't he?



I think Islam, Belal would be more interesting because they probably cut from 200 ish, so they wouldn't be outsized by a lot.



Yes, I think that's where I would stop. I think he would spark everyone below LW.