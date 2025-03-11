  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Which UFC Champ would Jake Paul KO?

I was thinking Jon Jones, but obviously MMA is more than just boxing.
Also, the size difference would be around 50 lbs in favor of Bones.
 
none of them they would just choke him out.
 
in boxing or MMA? In MMA, he'd get smoked by any of the male champs, and probably everyone in the top 10
 
Zhang: Yes
Valentina: Yes
Pena: Yes
Pantoja: Yes
Merab: Yes
Volkanovski/Lopes winner: Yes
Islam: Yes
Belal: Yes
Du Plessis: Probably not
Ankalaev: Probably not
Jones: No
 
In MMA, even Pantoja beats Jake Paul

In boxing I actually kind of like the Jake Paul beats Jon Jones theory. Jones' MMA striking is killer but his boxing is probably the weakest part of it all, with pillow fists and less sophisticated technique, and his posting technique is at least partially illegal under boxing's probing rules, not to mention you can't eye poke with boxing gloves
 
Shit, apparently all of them at this trajectory. We need someone like Vitor to box him, show him no respect, and knock his block off. Watching him drop Silva was terrible.
 
there is a reason he has yet to make his mma debut. he signed with PFL years ago. I don't think he KOs any UFC male champ regardless of the weight class in an MMA fight.
 
If TKO counts as a "KO" he would get finished by every champ in a 5 rounder. Pantoja and Mekrab could probably finish him via tiring him out.
 
I know people rate Jake highly compared to Logan, but I think Logan would do better in MMA. I think he's a better wrestler, and I like the way he moves, like just the way he moves inside the boxing ring. I feel like Jake took boxing more seriously, but I think Logan has more talents.

I think in MMA, if they slowly build up and get the world class training they afforded in boxing also in MMA, if they take their time for a few years building up,

for me, I'd go with Logan here since I think he's a better one of the two.

I think Logan knocks out Pantoja, Merab, Topuria, Cyborg, Pena, Shev and Zhang. Like I don't think it's going to be close. I know people go oh MMA, MMA, but Logan can wrestle and I think he actually has some athletic talent on top of that and he's like 6'2, 210 isn't he?

I think Islam, Belal would be more interesting because they probably cut from 200 ish, so they wouldn't be outsized by a lot.

Yes, I think that's where I would stop. I think he would spark everyone below LW.
 
Literally most pro UFC or even PFL fighters his weight would wash him. MMA standup aint boxing.
 
in mma he loses to all of the male champs very quickly, in boxing he would do good since he's a big roided up 200 pounder but even then he's still cherrypicking pillowfisted guys like Nate Diaz or people who cannot box like perry
 
I know people rate Jake highly compared to Logan, but I think Logan would do better in MMA. I think he's a better wrestler, and I like the way he moves, like just the way he moves inside the boxing ring. I feel like Jake took boxing more seriously, but I think Logan has more talents.

I think in MMA, if they slowly build up and get the world class training they afforded in boxing also in MMA, if they take their time for a few years building up,

for me, I'd go with Logan here since I think he's a better one of the two.

I think Logan knocks out Pantoja, Merab, Topuria, Cyborg, Pena, Shev and Zhang. Like I don't think it's going to be close. I know people go oh MMA, MMA, but Logan can wrestle and I think he actually has some athletic talent on top of that and he's like 6'2, 210 isn't he?

I think Islam, Belal would be more interesting because they probably cut from 200 ish, so they wouldn't be outsized by a lot.

Yes, I think that's where I would stop. I think he would spark everyone below LW.
You're greatly overrating Logan Paul's wrestling ability. His wrestling would be inconsequential in MMA. He was just a good HS wrestler, there would be no reason to think he could beat anyone with his wrestling. His boxing is nowhere near as good as Jake Paul's either.

Logan Paul is like 190 pounds. You're on one if you think someone like Topuria isn't separating him from his consciousness lol.
 
I know people rate Jake highly compared to Logan, but I think Logan would do better in MMA. I think he's a better wrestler, and I like the way he moves, like just the way he moves inside the boxing ring. I feel like Jake took boxing more seriously, but I think Logan has more talents.

I think in MMA, if they slowly build up and get the world class training they afforded in boxing also in MMA, if they take their time for a few years building up,

for me, I'd go with Logan here since I think he's a better one of the two.

I think Logan knocks out Pantoja, Merab, Topuria, Cyborg, Pena, Shev and Zhang. Like I don't think it's going to be close. I know people go oh MMA, MMA, but Logan can wrestle and I think he actually has some athletic talent on top of that and he's like 6'2, 210 isn't he?

I think Islam, Belal would be more interesting because they probably cut from 200 ish, so they wouldn't be outsized by a lot.

Yes, I think that's where I would stop. I think he would spark everyone below LW.
Logan knocks out Ilia after training in his 30s? Cmon lol, Logan can't punch for shit even after training boxing with good trainers, he's not a good fighter or learner, he would lose to any legit FW contender and above even if he trained for years starting today
 
You're greatly overrating Logan Paul's wrestling ability. His wrestling would be inconsequential in MMA. He was just a good HS wrestler, there would be no reason to think he could beat anyone with his wrestling. His boxing is nowhere near as good as Jake Paul's.

Logan Paul is like 190 pounds.

Logan Paul is like 190 pounds.
In MMA, good HS wrestler can go a long way. Cruz, MM, Rampage, etc, etc.

Wait maybe Rampage wrestled in juco a bit I forget.

This is really athletic LHW with wrestling background who can afford the best training, who also trained amatuer boxing seriously for years.

Logan with a few years of training would spark everyone below top echelon of LWs like Islam.
 
Logan knocks out Ilia after training in his 30s? Cmon lol, Logan can't punch for shit even after training boxing with good trainers, he's not a good fighter or learner, he would lose to any legit FW contender and above even if he trained for years starting today
Think so. He struggled at LW against the other guy. And yes he caught him, but still it was against a LW. Logan is a LHW or Mw.

Is he in his 30s? Thought he was in his 20s.

Ilia is great but he's a midget. He's not a better boxer in real world. He's not getting inside with his combination.
 
You know people put MMA on a pedestal on here. Some sort of elitism you could say. They did that 20 some plus years ago when I first joined here. They do it now.

But MMA is just MMA. It doesn't happen in some fantasy land where people can overcome size or strength.

I dislike Paul brothers, but they are athletes who wrestled. And if you look at them fight, you just have to admit they do have athletic talent. They do. And they boxed for years. Not just boxed at some joe blow's gym, they boxed at the highest level of coaching and sparring partners.

They'd spark most MMA guys under 155. I could be wrong, but I think I wouldn't be so far off.

There's a reason why Nate wouldn't fight Jake in MMA, you know? If they are as bad as some of you think they are, it'd be free money.

It's not.
 
