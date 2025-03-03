  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

International Which State of the USA would get first lickings in the event of an attack?

BluntForceTrama

BluntForceTrama

Thats right....the 50th state allover again. Pearl Harbor is likely in the sights of every major potential enemy we have right now do you agree?

Literally we are a gas station in the middle of the ocean along with strategic mobilization purposes, the Japanese almost beat us and may have had better results if it actually took Pearl Harbor out on Dec 7, 1941.

I live out here and I think this is a very soft target. Everyone has an irrational fear....mine is waking up one morning to an invasion. I think most of the general population is unaware or unprepared for a 2nd pearl harbor attack but I tend to think its a real possibility. What enemy of ours wouldn't love to take this island and use it for their own staging purposes?


What do the militarists on this site think or tend to know on the subject because Im not able to find much.


Would China Dare Launch a Second Pearl Harbor on America?

On December 7th, 1941—82 years ago today—Imperial Japan caught our nation by surprise and killed 2,479 Americans and sunk 19 warships at Pearl Harbor. The nation was lucky that critical logistics like the fuel depot, or tanker ships vital to keeping the fleet at-sea were not attacked. A modern...
If your gonna attack the US and risk annihilation, you better go for the jugular.
 
Enemy boots invaded up there Alaska way, wasn't just Hawaii. Plus, did you know a family was killed in CA from a gotdamn attack balloon?
 
Well, they have a few undefended anti gun areas to choose from. Isn’t Hawaii anti gun?
 
Garibaldi said:
Unthinkable a year ago. But looking at how weak Trump is making the US ( destroying alliances, big cuts in defence, trying to make the US into a Russian satellite state). China might get emboldened.
Guess what...'

Still unthinkable
 
Alaska.

I've seen it happen on FallOut, no getting away from it now.
 
I live in fear of communists from the north crossing the river.
 
BluntForceTrama said:
What enemy of ours wouldn't love to take this island and use it for their own staging purposes?
Attacking Hawaii is one thing occupying it is another. Ya'll really underestimate how hard amphibious assaults are to pull off, and logistics in general.
nhbbear said:
Well, they have a few undefended anti gun areas to choose from. Isn’t Hawaii anti gun?
Gun control laws are so far down the list of planning invasions lol. Come on dude.
Siver! said:
Alaska.

I've seen it happen on FallOut, no getting away from it now.
Not much out there worth attacking these days, for better or worse. Better options would be homeports for carrier groups.
 
avenue94 said:
Attacking Hawaii is one thing occupying it is another. Ya'll really underestimate how hard amphibious assaults are to pull off, and logistics in general.

Gun control laws are so far down the list of planning invasions lol. Come on dude.

Not much out there worth attacking these days, for better or worse. Better options would be homeports for carrier groups.
I think this was pretty much the game's rationale:

en.wikipedia.org

National Petroleum Reserve–Alaska - Wikipedia

Makes sense to me.
 
Garibaldi said:
Unthinkable a year ago. But looking at how weak Trump is making the US ( destroying alliances, big cuts in defence, trying to make the US into a Russian satellite state). China might get emboldened.
America without wokeness and writing blank checks to foreign nations is much stronger, actually
 
Siver! said:
I think this was pretty much the game's rationale:

en.wikipedia.org

National Petroleum Reserve–Alaska - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org

Makes sense to me.
It makes sense if you have the ability to occupy, extract and export resources. That's before you even get to the economics of the issue, where even if you accomplish all of the aforementioned it still has to be done at an economically viable price in the global market. Which almost no one has at this point.

PS I love Fallout so props for the source.
 
Pliny Pete said:
Montana, them Canucks is plottin...
Yeah, invade the state that has a bunch of whack job militia's out in the middle of nowhere that have had years to plan their defense. And build their arsenal.

Montana would fuck the Canucks up.
 
