Would China Dare Launch a Second Pearl Harbor on America? On December 7th, 1941—82 years ago today—Imperial Japan caught our nation by surprise and killed 2,479 Americans and sunk 19 warships at Pearl Harbor. The nation was lucky that critical logistics like the fuel depot, or tanker ships vital to keeping the fleet at-sea were not attacked. A modern...

Thats right....the 50th state allover again. Pearl Harbor is likely in the sights of every major potential enemy we have right now do you agree?Literally we are a gas station in the middle of the ocean along with strategic mobilization purposes, the Japanese almost beat us and may have had better results if it actually took Pearl Harbor out on Dec 7, 1941.I live out here and I think this is a very soft target. Everyone has an irrational fear....mine is waking up one morning to an invasion. I think most of the general population is unaware or unprepared for a 2nd pearl harbor attack but I tend to think its a real possibility. What enemy of ours wouldn't love to take this island and use it for their own staging purposes?What do the militarists on this site think or tend to know on the subject because Im not able to find much.