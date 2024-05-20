Which stance should I go with?

C

cehuff

White Belt
Joined
May 20, 2024
Messages
1
Reaction score
0
Background info:I have wrestled for 14 out of the 18 years that I have been alive. I started the sport as a left leg lead but would take all of my shots as a righty. It took me about 6 years for my coach to realize that learned stand up the wrong way. After this I learned the correct way and since then have been comfortable using both stances, though I prefer left. I am getting into MMA and was curious on which lead leg I should use? It felt natural to fight orthodox but I know that learning southpaw is what typically should happen with lefty’s.
 
cehuff said:
Background info:I have wrestled for 14 out of the 18 years that I have been alive. I started the sport as a left leg lead but would take all of my shots as a righty. It took me about 6 years for my coach to realize that learned stand up the wrong way. After this I learned the correct way and since then have been comfortable using both stances, though I prefer left. I am getting into MMA and was curious on which lead leg I should use? It felt natural to fight orthodox but I know that learning southpaw is what typically should happen with lefty’s.
Click to expand...
Relocating this. You should get better responses here.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

I
Does anyone know WHICH LEG is injured on Hill?
Replies
18
Views
747
AmonTobin
AmonTobin

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,238,621
Messages
55,575,029
Members
174,826
Latest member
cehuff

Share this page

Back
Top