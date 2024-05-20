Which stance should I go with?

Background info:I have wrestled for 14 out of the 18 years that I have been alive. I started the sport as a left leg lead but would take all of my shots as a righty. It took me about 6 years for my coach to realize that learned stand up the wrong way. After this I learned the correct way and since then have been comfortable using both stances, though I prefer left. I am getting into MMA and was curious on which lead leg I should use? It felt natural to fight orthodox but I know that learning southpaw is what typically should happen with lefty’s.