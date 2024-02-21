Which skilled top 10 fighter is to you underrated ?

Hazuki Ryo
I would say Imavov.. Give him time and he's going to crack that top 5
Yea, I can't really think of any either(Imavov is a good call tho). A lot of them are properly rated
Looking over all the top 10 rankings nobody. In fact looking at the rankings give you a good idea of what a niche sport this is.
Diego Lopes. Not even ranked. Movsar Evloev is #5 but I thought Lopes gave him one hell of a fight.
Its not really niche, it's quite obviously still growing too. The gyms and promotions that have been opening up in places in Oceania, Latin America, Central Asia and even some European countries in the last few to 5 years is undeniable. The amount of talent in this sport is honestly quite significant. Even amateur MMA is getting more regulated, common and international. The issue is, prize fighting isn't the NFL, it's not Olympic wrestling, it's not the NBA where talent is sought after and prioritized.
MMA's a lot more like boxing, marketability is most important. While fights aren't fixed, guys who they deem to have the right style/nationality/appearance/personality will be more likely signed and given easier matchups and or shorter paths to relevance. While people who aren't fitting in those marketability senses often won't get signed even if more talented than those who do, they will struggle to get relevant fights, they will have to take longer paths. If the UFC prioritized talent, the whole promotion and ever division would look so different. We don't have a standard, we are fed trash way too much of the time and most fans can't tell the difference.
God they are cheap too, they don't want to pay for talent. If a guy like Nemkov or Parnasse exists, AJ McKee or Christian Lee it's cheaper to just ignore their existence. It takes guys like Gamrot taking a payout just to get signed.
Maybe I should've used a different word. Small maybe, lower in popularity amongst young people who partake in sports, something like that.
I don't know, I've never noticed MMA more popular among younger people say 15-25 than I have now. Both in who I hear talk about it, when I hear and see it referenced in pop music and movies etc. It's obviously a small sport but even it's viewing numbers and demographics have been catching up to boxing every year and might have surpassed it in the US.
I get it though, it'll never be Basketball or Soccer. Team sports are so consistent and the relevant matchups always happen. Combat sports are kinda a circus. They also are harder to follow when nothing impactful is happening, harder to appreciate too for sure.
I think Khamzat is much better than #11 in the MW division.
You can think that, but he hasn’t proved it. His only wins are against GM3 and Usman, who is not a MW.I think Khamzat is much better than #11 in the MW division.
Few parents are ok with their young kids taking head trauma while their brains are developing.That's my point when I'm saying small. The young kids partaking in MMA compared to soccer, hockey, whatever is small.
I mean feel free to have your opinion, but I think beating WWs as good as Holland/Burns/Usman, while simultaneously outwrestling Hermansson while at WW is an accomplishment. Whether someone rejects his fight or pulls out has no bearing on how I rate fighters.I think you are confusing a fighter's potential and upper limit with their ranking/rating.
Khamzat has more attention than pretty much anyone at 185 except the Champ.
But ratings/rankings are earned and Khamzat has not accomplished that yet. Key word being "accomplished"
I would say that all the discussion by the UFC and the media about him getting a title shot says loud and clear that he is not underrated. His rank again, will be earned when he beats someone @ 185 that gets him a ranking.