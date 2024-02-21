Which skilled top 10 fighter is to you underrated ?

usernamee said: UFC Rankings, Division Rankings, P4P rankings, UFC Champions | UFC.com Current UFC Rankings for every weight class and pound-for-pound greatest fighter.

Its not really niche, it's quite obviously still growing too. The gyms and promotions that have been opening up in places in Oceania, Latin America, Central Asia and even some European countries in the last few to 5 years is undeniable. The amount of talent in this sport is honestly quite significant. Even amateur MMA is getting more regulated, common and international. The issue is, prize fighting isn't the NFL, it's not Olympic wrestling, it's not the NBA where talent is sought after and prioritized.MMA's a lot more like boxing, marketability is most important. While fights aren't fixed, guys who they deem to have the right style/nationality/appearance/personality will be more likely signed and given easier matchups and or shorter paths to relevance. While people who aren't fitting in those marketability senses often won't get signed even if more talented than those who do, they will struggle to get relevant fights, they will have to take longer paths. If the UFC prioritized talent, the whole promotion and ever division would look so different. We don't have a standard, we are fed trash way too much of the time and most fans can't tell the difference.God they are cheap too, they don't want to pay for talent. If a guy like Nemkov or Parnasse exists, AJ McKee or Christian Lee it's cheaper to just ignore their existence. It takes guys like Gamrot taking a payout just to get signed.