Which skilled top 10 fighter is to you underrated ?

I do agree that Imavov is underrated, but I get why people underrate him cuz he definitely has poor fight IQ and his cardio management isn't too great either.
Got some potantial for sure.

Umm I can't really think of anyone else tho, in terms of underrated top ten guys
 
usernamee said:

UFC Rankings, Division Rankings, P4P rankings, UFC Champions | UFC.com

Current UFC Rankings for every weight class and pound-for-pound greatest fighter.
www.ufc.com www.ufc.com

Looking over all the top 10 rankings nobody. In fact looking at the rankings give you a good idea of what a niche sport this is.
Yea, I can't really think of any either(Imavov is a good call tho). A lot of them are properly rated
I don't wanna be negative, but I could maybe think of a few overrated dudes on there
 
Last edited:
I think Khamzat is much better than #11 in the MW division.
 
I would say Hill. Sure, he got the belt and never lost it in a fight. But the only reason he got there is due to really weird circumstances in the division. His best wins are what, Old Man Glover and Johnny Walker.
 
usernamee said:

Looking over all the top 10 rankings nobody. In fact looking at the rankings give you a good idea of what a niche sport this is.
Its not really niche, it's quite obviously still growing too. The gyms and promotions that have been opening up in places in Oceania, Latin America, Central Asia and even some European countries in the last few to 5 years is undeniable. The amount of talent in this sport is honestly quite significant. Even amateur MMA is getting more regulated, common and international. The issue is, prize fighting isn't the NFL, it's not Olympic wrestling, it's not the NBA where talent is sought after and prioritized.

MMA's a lot more like boxing, marketability is most important. While fights aren't fixed, guys who they deem to have the right style/nationality/appearance/personality will be more likely signed and given easier matchups and or shorter paths to relevance. While people who aren't fitting in those marketability senses often won't get signed even if more talented than those who do, they will struggle to get relevant fights, they will have to take longer paths. If the UFC prioritized talent, the whole promotion and ever division would look so different. We don't have a standard, we are fed trash way too much of the time and most fans can't tell the difference.

God they are cheap too, they don't want to pay for talent. If a guy like Nemkov or Parnasse exists, AJ McKee or Christian Lee it's cheaper to just ignore their existence. It takes guys like Gamrot taking a payout just to get signed.
 
AmonTobin said:
Diego Lopes. Not even ranked. Movsar Evloev is #5 but I thought Lopes gave him one hell of a fight.
I know it's an unpopular opinion but I had him winning v. Evloev. His sub attemps were by far the most impactful moments in rounds 1 and 3. I may be mistaken in how to interpret the scoring criteria (but eh, so are the judges who are wildly inconsistent), and of course I can see even a 30-27 for Evloev being possible. But still.
 
HuskySamoan said:
Maybe I should've used a different word. Small maybe, lower in popularity amongst young people who partake in sports, something like that.
 
usernamee said:
I don't know, I've never noticed MMA more popular among younger people say 15-25 than I have now. Both in who I hear talk about it, when I hear and see it referenced in pop music and movies etc. It's obviously a small sport but even it's viewing numbers and demographics have been catching up to boxing every year and might have surpassed it in the US.

I get it though, it'll never be Basketball or Soccer. Team sports are so consistent and the relevant matchups always happen. Combat sports are kinda a circus. They also are harder to follow when nothing impactful is happening, harder to appreciate too for sure.
 
usernamee said:
Definitely niche in Europe if you take off the big names
 
HuskySamoan said:
I don't know, I've never noticed MMA more popular among younger people say 15-25 than I have now. Both in who I hear talk about it, when I hear and see it referenced in pop music and movies etc. It's obviously a small sport but even it's viewing numbers and demographics have been catching up to boxing every year and might have surpassed it in the US.

I get it though, it'll never be Basketball or Soccer. Team sports are so consistent and the relevant matchups always happen. Combat sports are kinda a circus. They also are harder to follow when nothing impactful is happening, harder to appreciate too for sure.
That's my point when I'm saying small. The young kids partaking in MMA compared to soccer, hockey, whatever is small.
 
Sherdog not doing well with reading today, saying unranked people, not top 10 people, or messing up 'underrated' and 'overrated.'

I'd like to say Loopy, but that'll look bad when Virna beats her next, who was also pretty underrated until her current ranking
 
Tweak896 said:
I think Khamzat is much better than #11 in the MW division.
I think you are confusing a fighter's potential and upper limit with their ranking/rating.

Khamzat has more attention than pretty much anyone at 185 except the Champ.

But ratings/rankings are earned and Khamzat has not accomplished that yet. Key word being "accomplished"

I would say that all the discussion by the UFC and the media about him getting a title shot says loud and clear that he is not underrated. His rank again, will be earned when he beats someone @ 185 that gets him a ranking.
 
usernamee said:
That's my point when I'm saying small. The young kids partaking in MMA compared to soccer, hockey, whatever is small.
Few parents are ok with their young kids taking head trauma while their brains are developing.
My mom wouldn’t let me play peewee football for that very reason.
 
Lawrence said:
I think you are confusing a fighter's potential and upper limit with their ranking/rating.

Khamzat has more attention than pretty much anyone at 185 except the Champ.

But ratings/rankings are earned and Khamzat has not accomplished that yet. Key word being "accomplished"

I would say that all the discussion by the UFC and the media about him getting a title shot says loud and clear that he is not underrated. His rank again, will be earned when he beats someone @ 185 that gets him a ranking.
I mean feel free to have your opinion, but I think beating WWs as good as Holland/Burns/Usman, while simultaneously outwrestling Hermansson while at WW is an accomplishment. Whether someone rejects his fight or pulls out has no bearing on how I rate fighters.
 
