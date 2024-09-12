Which side of your body do you start with when putting a belt on?

  • Left side of body - I'm right handed

    Votes: 10 83.3%

  • Left side of body - I'm left handed

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Right side of body - I'm right handed

    Votes: 1 8.3%

  • Right side of body - I'm left handed

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • I wear suspenders ony

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • I don't wear a belt or suspenders

    Votes: 1 8.3%
  • Total voters
    12
Side note, sometimes I put my belt on opposide of normal to help "reshape" it if it starts to warp one way. Though this can lead to a race against time in a bathroom emergency
 
The holes go on the left if you're a man. Same orientation as the button holes.

To do it the other way means you're a lady who is dressed by a maid.
 
between the legs over the shoulder and across the abdomen left side around the waist starting while facing mecca
 
