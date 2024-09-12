TheNinja
Steel Belt
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Mar 8, 2005
- Messages
- 27,954
- Reaction score
- 16,542
Which side of your body do you start with when putting a belt on?
Side note, sometimes I put my belt on opposide of normal to help "reshape" it if it starts to warp one way. Though this can lead to a race against time in a bathroom emergency
Side note, sometimes I put my belt on opposide of normal to help "reshape" it if it starts to warp one way. Though this can lead to a race against time in a bathroom emergency