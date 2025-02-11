  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Which Sherdogger will have the honor of Sparring Strickland?

Oscar Madison

Oscar Madison

Black Belt
@Black
Joined
Jun 20, 2021
Messages
6,183
Reaction score
8,958
So much vitriol and hate for Sean on the record in Sherdog --

Yet no Sherdogger has stepped up to lay hands on Sean.

What righteous Sherdog warrior will bring humility to Strickland?




Please don't turn this into a Sherdog Injury Report...
 
I dont mind him much but I would definitely spar him.

I haven't trained in years but he just doesn't seem that threatening to me
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,258,217
Messages
56,884,092
Members
175,441
Latest member
CombatSports55

Share this page

Back
Top