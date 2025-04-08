Which sherdogger is this?

If I weren't 6'7 and 265lbs of twisted steel myself I might have been uncomfortable to offend this man. The man just had 3 training sessions with a beer at 12 o'clock and is looking like Aleksandr Karelin in gi pants.

The polite rapport between the officer and Joel starts deteriorating at 5:30 and 7:45 but the cops are very patient and understanding with him. Joel really starts to get heated at 9:25. After a lot of drunken threats and a promise to cuff him politely, Joel finally relents at about 36 minutes.

I'll be honest, I'd probably be shitting my pants with fear if Joel went off on me like this, if I weren't a jacked sherdogger that is..

I don't recommend watching the whole thing but it is interesting to see how the cops are so intimidated by this guy because of his size and apparent fighting ability.

 
I worked with him and Sean Daugherty (fought in UFC 2, and former roommate) in the Air Force. He was Security Forces, basically MP
 
This is embarassing.

Part of me feels like all arrests should go like this - they gave this guy a million chances and a thousand yards of leash - at the end of the day, though, they got their man.

There are many other arrests where the suspect doesn't do even a tiny fraction of what Joel here did, and they get shot/ roughed up.
 
robert-de-niro-tased.gif

a touch should be enough
 
