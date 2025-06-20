Social Which Sherdog member would you like to hang out in person?

And which have you met up with so far?

To be honest I wouldn't mind hanging out with most of you guys.

But one guy in particular, who personally msged me with his support of my posts and other positive things.

I'd really like to meet @Hollywood Jack

He hasn't been on since 2023, not sure what happen to him. Hope he's fine.
 
You haven't hung out with people from here IRL yet?

Had many a nice evening out here, husband's still in touch with a couple of them even.
Do you want to sort a date out with some of your local buds from here?
 
No never met anyone from here, wouldn't mind going for couple of drinks with some of you folks.
 
Anyone who's a fellow fan of UFC and Dakota Fanning
 
