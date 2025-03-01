  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Which retro pack are you choosing

Damn, there's good and bad stuff in each one...
A - Pepsi sucks, but Pringel's are legit.
B - Love me some BBQ Lays, and Ghostbusters is a classic. Hi-C is good, but you don't get much.
C - Nacho Doritos is probably my favorite chip out of the 4, and Breakfast Club would be my favorite of the movies. I despise Mountain Dew though.
D - All three are just in the mid-tier for me. All good, none great.

Think I would have to go B.
 
Back To The Future is one of my all time favorite movies but I'd drink a full can of rat piss before I ever swig a Pepsi so I gotta go with D and then C cause i'm fat
 
Simple Southerner said:
D for me would have chose c but the breakfast club ruined it lol
This. I wouldn't say "ruined it" but Breakfast Club is my least favorite movie of these choices. However, Nacho Cheese Doritos and Mountain Dew are the best of these snacks. Karate Kid is the best of these movies even though Cheetos puffs are kind of mid (crunchy all day long).

Since I like Breakfast Club less than puffs, D is the only choice here.
 
You could have put generic store brand basic chips in there and I would have still picked B.

BBQ chips only sweetens the deal.

Ecto is a little tart.
 
