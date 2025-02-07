  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Which Prime Fighter at BW Would Give Merab His Biggest Challenge?

1) Aldo, who gave him a pretty good challenge in 2022, long after Jose's championship days. For this purpose, I'm assuming a WEC-era or early UFC champ Aldo.

2) Cruz. This would be pre-ACL injury Cruz, who was able to go full Energizer Bunny fancy footwork all over the cage for 5 rounds. He had a unique blend of striking, grappling and movement that was hard to figure out or time.

3) Frankie Edgar, who always looked small enough to cut to BW and finally did once when he beat Urijah Faber decisively. For this hypothetical fight, it would be a younger, LW champ era Edgar who beat BJ Penn (at least officially) and both finished and outwrestled Gray Maynard in their final fight. Like Cruz, he had quick, unusual footwork and never seemed to tire out on his feet.
 
aldo if he cared to make an effort to get off the fence would give merab a hard time for a few rounds
 
Prime TJ for sure battle of EPO, Cruz had the speed of Mereb and great footwork, Prime Barro has great takedown defence don’t know if his cardio would hold up
 
I think all 3 in their primes would be massive trouble for Merab, but I think Frankie would have the hardest time. Even in his prime, I don't think he'd have much of a speed advantage to enjoy like he did at 155 but if he can stop the takedowns from coming which I'm sure he could, he would win a hard fought decision.

Aldo from WEC batters Merab to a late TKO victory. He's too dynamic of a striker to get caught by anything and Merab's finishing ability is pretty poor despite being champion.

Cruz would have an easy time IMO as well, his spastic movements would have Merab biting on each feint and then eating shots and by the time he realized Cruz would be in range, he'd be whiffing. I can see Cruz getting his own takedowns late in the fight as well. Having said all that, Merab is the real deal.
 
Prime TJ imo, got the cardio and the full well-rounded game

Aldo's a great fighter but Merab is good at shutting him down
 
Prime Cruz and Prime Sterling.

I agree that prime Aldo and prime Edgar would be tough fights for merab, but they never fought at 135lbs during their prime, so who knows how they would have looked.
 
prime TJ - good wrestling, ko power, and cardio.

possibly cruz but i think merab doesn't need to respect his power and just rushes him and gets him down
 
Pretty sure prime CoGar chins him. I wouldn't even hate his odds today if he could get to a TS.
Really good strikers from wrestling backgrounds (Murica or one of the -stans most likely) has the best chances to put the lights out.
It's just that no one has yet. That gas-tank is one fucker of an x-factor.

5nMjbv.gif


*edit*
Totally just saw that Dominic Cruz retired and now I feel like a dick for using that gif.
 
