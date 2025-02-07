Which Prime Fighter at BW Would Give Merab His Biggest Challenge?

mkt
Steel Belt
@Steel
- Joined
- Jul 2, 2007
- Messages
- 26,008
- Reaction score
- 11,643
1) Aldo, who gave him a pretty good challenge in 2022, long after Jose's championship days. For this purpose, I'm assuming a WEC-era or early UFC champ Aldo.
2) Cruz. This would be pre-ACL injury Cruz, who was able to go full Energizer Bunny fancy footwork all over the cage for 5 rounds. He had a unique blend of striking, grappling and movement that was hard to figure out or time.
3) Frankie Edgar, who always looked small enough to cut to BW and finally did once when he beat Urijah Faber decisively. For this hypothetical fight, it would be a younger, LW champ era Edgar who beat BJ Penn (at least officially) and both finished and outwrestled Gray Maynard in their final fight. Like Cruz, he had quick, unusual footwork and never seemed to tire out on his feet.
