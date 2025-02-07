Which Prime Fighter at BW Would Give Merab His Biggest Challenge?

I think all 3 in their primes would be massive trouble for Merab, but I think Frankie would have the hardest time. Even in his prime, I don't think he'd have much of a speed advantage to enjoy like he did at 155 but if he can stop the takedowns from coming which I'm sure he could, he would win a hard fought decision.



Aldo from WEC batters Merab to a late TKO victory. He's too dynamic of a striker to get caught by anything and Merab's finishing ability is pretty poor despite being champion.



Cruz would have an easy time IMO as well, his spastic movements would have Merab biting on each feint and then eating shots and by the time he realized Cruz would be in range, he'd be whiffing. I can see Cruz getting his own takedowns late in the fight as well. Having said all that, Merab is the real deal.