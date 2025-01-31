  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Which prelim fights are worthy of a watch tomorrow?

I'll admit I don't recognize any of the names on the prelims on tomorrow's UFC Saudi Arabia.

I'm in 2 minds between coming home early and watching the prelims or just coming home for the main card.

Which fights do you guys consider great fights on the prelims if any?

Jasmine vs Mayra
Jasmine Jasudavicius vs Mayra Bueno Silva
Terrence McKinney vs Damir Hadzovic
 
Starts at 8am here... so I'll be eating some breakfast tacos , with green sauce , and watching some bangers.
 
