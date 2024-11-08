Seems like before every major election we talk about 'the polls,' and when they're proven wrong by the election results what do we do?We forget about them and when the next election comes around we listen to the polls again.So before Tuesday's election the MSM polls were hyping that it was a VERY close election and every credible polling agency had a wide margin for error (which indicates they're mostly guessing) but lets look at who was right and completely wrong.For the electoral college AtlasIntel & Polymarket nailed it.Polymarket is a gambling site which offers the ability to bet on elections, so some uneducated bets are made just based on passion. However many of the major whales from stockmarket traders who analyze data also make bets.A French Trader bet $40 million Trump would win both the electoral college.Interview with the Polymarket CEO -AtlasIntel nailed the electoral college as well. 100% clean sweep.Rasmussen got the closest nailing the exact popular vote percentage, second was ironically FoxNews, and well... look at that PBS/NPR/Marist poll.For future elections I'm going to exclusively pay attention to Rasmussen, AtlasIntel, and Polymarket.