Which path should Holloway choose?

I mean, he just beat the number 2 LW in the world, that should've earned him a title fight with Makhachev.
Yet, for some reason, he is only ranked 9th at LW.


Topuria is supposed to rematch Volk next but lets be real, nobody cares about that fight. The ending will most likely be the same.
So why not have Max fight Topuria and let Volk fight the winner?


The there is also the option of defending the BMF title. If that's the path Max choses then a rematch with Oliveira makes the most sense.

Max has so many options now, it's really awesome.

So which option would be the best for Holloway?
 
They won't want to feed him to Islam .. thats why they ranked him 9 at LW.... Topuria is the fight to make
 
jko1355 said:
They won't want to feed him to Islam .. thats why they ranked him 9 at LW.... Topuria is the fight to make
Agreed, but if Topuria rematches Volk, then Holloway would have to wait, and I'm not sure he'd be willing to wait. So in that case, Oliveira rematch for the BMF title might make sense?
 
I personally think Armaan and Olivera are a genuine tier above JG. Not sure if Max can handle their ground games and at the feet, they can also scrap and are overall more well-rounded than max and JG.

That being said, I think Dariush and Gamrot would be better matchups for Max. So fighting them and then making an arguement for a lw title shot after islam fights Poirier and Armaan is an option.

Eitherway, I think Volk should get his rematch before Max though just due to how long Volk locked down that division, even Max agrees with that notion. So Max fighting Ilia could happen after that regardless who the victor is after that rematch.

All in all, the best option for max would be to genuinely do whatever he wants. I personally think his chances are best FW because LW is still full of killers that we haven't seen fight against Gaejthe yet too so their rankings are still up in the air for example: Dariush, Gamrot, Rafa (maybe),Hooker (maybe on the rebound) and you can never count out RDA.
 
filthybliss said:
I personally think Armaan and Olivera are a genuine tier above JG. Not sure if Max can handle their ground games and at the feet, they can also scrap and are overall more well-rounded than max and JG.

That being said, I think Dariush and Gamrot would be better matchups for Max. So fighting them and then making an arguement for a lw title shot after islam fights Poirier and Armaan is an option.

Eitherway, I think Volk should get his rematch before Max though just due to how long Volk locked down that division, even Max agrees with that notion. So Max fighting Ilia could happen after that regardless who the victor is after that rematch.

All in all, the best option for max would be to genuinely do whatever he wants. I personally think his chances are best FW because LW is still full of killers that we haven't seen fight against Gaejthe yet too so their rankings are still up in the air for example: Dariush, Gamrot, Rafa (maybe),Hooker (maybe on the rebound) and you can never count out RDA.
How many times did Gaethje drop Charles? Charles only survived because he was able to lay on his back and recover, which didn't work against Islam.
 
The FW title fight vs Ilia is the best path. Volk should be out at least another 6 months. Max only real damage from Justin was the leg kick. Ilia said he wants to do it sooner rather than later. So what about in 4-5 months?
 
Max already beat Oliveira (by throat punch).

I agree that his path is limited at 155, because there are so many killers--and Max won't have his usual size advantage.

But Max absolutely should not go back to 145. I believe he put on the weight properly and it can only harm him to take that weight back off again. He is crazy enough to do it though, just to overtake Volk and Aldo as the undisputed GOAT at the weight class.
 
The UFC is going to push Max v Topuria. It's a business decision.If they had Max stay at lightweight then Topuria has to face Evloev and it wouldn't sell nearly as well.
 
Personally I’d rather see him stay at 155, I think the cut is a lot for him.
 
