Which path should Holloway choose?

I personally think Armaan and Olivera are a genuine tier above JG. Not sure if Max can handle their ground games and at the feet, they can also scrap and are overall more well-rounded than max and JG.



That being said, I think Dariush and Gamrot would be better matchups for Max. So fighting them and then making an arguement for a lw title shot after islam fights Poirier and Armaan is an option.



Eitherway, I think Volk should get his rematch before Max though just due to how long Volk locked down that division, even Max agrees with that notion. So Max fighting Ilia could happen after that regardless who the victor is after that rematch.



All in all, the best option for max would be to genuinely do whatever he wants. I personally think his chances are best FW because LW is still full of killers that we haven't seen fight against Gaejthe yet too so their rankings are still up in the air for example: Dariush, Gamrot, Rafa (maybe),Hooker (maybe on the rebound) and you can never count out RDA.