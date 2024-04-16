Which path should Holloway choose?

Shay Brennan
I mean, he just beat the number 2 LW in the world, that should've earned him a title fight with Makhachev.
Yet, for some reason, he is only ranked 9th at LW.
Topuria is supposed to rematch Volk next but lets be real, nobody cares about that fight. The ending will most likely be the same.
So why not have Max fight Topuria and let Volk fight the winner?
The there is also the option of defending the BMF title. If that's the path Max choses then a rematch with Oliveira makes the most sense.
Max has so many options now, it's really awesome.
So which option would be the best for Holloway?
