Which one of you gave Costa the pass?

He's not white so he's no wigger but what then?
 
No one should get a pass. Anyone who says it that's not black should get slapped at the very least.
 
MMA_AZ said:
Correct, and broadcast that you're easily manipulated just from the sound of a word.
 
b00tysweat said:
Go out in public and say it all you'd like
 
MMA_AZ said:
Look up Rappers who aren't black that say it. They are fine. Nobodies trying to fight them over a word.

Fat Tony - White.
Stupid Young - Cambodian.
Dee Baby - Mexican
D-boy 223 - Samoan
Fat Joe - Cuban
6ix9ine - Mexican/Puerto Rican
 
