Which one of you did this...

So, officially Haney lost his belts and they went vacant?? I was under the impression that in this cases the champ gets to keep his belts, but if he wins he doesnt get a title defense either, i have only seen that in Bellator with champs doing that for a title defense against a fighter that missed weight, was it the case here or Haney was still rocked? He said, im still the champion, i think he is, i might be wrong.
 
El Fernas said:
So, officially Haney lost his belts and they went vacant?? I was under the impression that in this cases the champ gets to keep his belts, but if he wins he doesnt get a title defense either, i have only seen that in Bellator with champs doing that for a title defense against a fighter that missed weight, was it the case here or Haney was still rocked? He said, im still the champion, i think he is, i might be wrong.
Ryan missed weight therefore the title wasn't on the line for him to win. That's how Haney is still technically champ.
 
Kovalev's Man Bag said:
Ryan missed weight therefore the title wasn't on the line for him to win. That's how Haney is still technically champ.
Haney’s belt is now vacant because he lost. So Ryan couldn’t win it, but that doesn’t mean Haney can’t lose it with the L.
 
