Movies Which one is more underwhelming from Disney so far? Star Wars movies or games?

Star war movies for me.

But Andor I heard is really good.
 
Star Wars. I went from loving the franchise as a kid to wishing it was never created. That sucks.
 
The movies have stunk for 30 years, so they obviously win, and by a landslide. At least SW had KOTOR, Battlefront and Fallen order to fall back on in the games arena.
 
The fans defending this slop to virtue signal. Probably didn't watch SW until the last trilogy.
 
Old Battlefront and KOTOR are before Disney ownership.
Damn, you’re right. Didn’t follow the question closely enough and lumped all the new ones in.

Still, my answer remains the same. The Disney era was even worse for the movies than the mid 90’s trio. I’d still say the recent new souls-like type of SW games still beat the new movies.
 
My fav Star Wars are those without the dumb Jedis/Siths.
 
Star Wars has been brutally raped over a pommel horse since 1983. Star Wars is pretty much Ving Rhames in Pulp Fiction. Only there was no dude with a katana to stop it all.
 
Star Wars has been brutally raped over a pommel horse since 1983. Star Wars is pretty much Ving Rhames in Pulp Fiction. Only there was no dude with a katana to stop it all.
83?

Iconic characters were created after 83. Thrawn, Revan, all 3 main Sith in Kotor 2. Sev from Republic Commando.
 
Star wars movies or games...

What games?

Doesn't matter.

Star wars movies..and shows. Can't believe they fucked up Obi-Wan. How.....
 
KOTOR took an actual creative risk introducing the Rakata and pulled it off. The Kotor sub brand was valuable enough to be the crucial part of a 200 mil investment. SWTOR.
