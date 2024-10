Which of these options would you choose? Why?

If you HAD TO choose one of these 4 options - which would you choose and Why?



a) receive 1 million dollars cash - but you could NEVER leave the US State that you currently live in.



b) receive 5 million dollars cash - but you could NEVER leave Mexico - ever.



c) receive 8 million dollars cash - but you could NEVER leave Canada - ever.



d) i don't live in the USA but I would move there and never leave for $10 and Chuck Norris t-shirt.