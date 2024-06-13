  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Which of These Murder Ballads is the Best?

Which of These Three Murder Ballads Do You Prefer?

  • Knoxville Girl, by The Louvin Brothers

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Down In The Willow Garden, by The Everly Brothers

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • They're Hanging Me Tonight, by Marty Robbins

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    0
'Rocky'

'Rocky'

Red Belt
@red
Joined
May 16, 2007
Messages
8,809
Reaction score
5,226
Just wondering what the musical members of sherdog think is the best of these three murder ballads. Curious what everyone's take is on each of these three songs.

To me, the first one is the most disturbing and brutal. The second one is the most haunting and unsettling. The third is the most depressing and tragic.














 
Stagger Lee > all of the above

 
Outta these (pun intended:)) I prefer Mack the Knife :)
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Takes_Two_To_Tango
  • Poll
Out of these cover songs - Which one the best? (Finals Double O/T)
Replies
19
Views
612
TheRash
TheRash
Takes_Two_To_Tango
  • Poll
Out of these cover songs - Which 3 are the best? (Finals O/T)
Replies
13
Views
485
haysus31
H
Takes_Two_To_Tango
  • Poll
Out of these cover songs - Which 4 are the best? (The Finals)
Replies
18
Views
608
weaselkenievil
weaselkenievil
Takes_Two_To_Tango
  • Poll
Out of these cover songs - Which 4 are the best? (Second Semi-Finals)
Replies
12
Views
412
Sweater of AV
Sweater of AV

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,240,274
Messages
55,682,863
Members
174,892
Latest member
lifetuff54

Share this page

Back
Top