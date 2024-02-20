Which of these events is the biggest threat to humanity?



Global Warming - this is happening now causeing issues



Asteroid collission - I guess it depends on the size. I saw a video explaining we don't see 97% of asteroids especially if it's coming from behind the sun. We're also spending almost zero resources trying to figure out a way to detect them and more importantly, deflect out of our way



Ice age - I saw a video detailing that we should be on our way to another ice age soon and the earth will get so cold that the the oceans would be frozen solid for like 10 thousand years and all the plant life dying out, killing all creatures on the planet



Super Volcano - We're kinda relatively close to Yellowstone erupting again



Back hole - Random black hole but rarer than every other event