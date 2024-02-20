Crime Which of these is the biggest threat?

Which of these events is the biggest threat to humanity?

Global Warming - this is happening now causeing issues

Asteroid collission - I guess it depends on the size. I saw a video explaining we don't see 97% of asteroids especially if it's coming from behind the sun. We're also spending almost zero resources trying to figure out a way to detect them and more importantly, deflect out of our way

Ice age - I saw a video detailing that we should be on our way to another ice age soon and the earth will get so cold that the the oceans would be frozen solid for like 10 thousand years and all the plant life dying out, killing all creatures on the planet

Super Volcano - We're kinda relatively close to Yellowstone erupting again

Back hole - Random black hole but rarer than every other event
 
1: not real, the Earth always fluctuates in temperature
2: this is a real threat, because it leads to 3
3: not much survives a massive asteroid impact
4: would essentially have the impact of 3
5: I'm not concerned with theories
 
F1980 said:
Which of these events is the biggest threat to humanity?

Global Warming - this is happening now causeing issues

Asteroid collission - I guess it depends on the size. I saw a video explaining we don't see 97% of asteroids especially if it's coming from behind the sun. We're also spending almost zero resources trying to figure out a way to detect them and more importantly, deflect out of our way

Ice age - I saw a video detailing that we should be on our way to another ice age soon and the earth will get so cold that the the oceans would be frozen solid for like 10 thousand years and all the plant life dying out, killing all creatures on the planet

Super Volcano - We're kinda relatively close to Yellowstone erupting again

Back hole - Random black hole but rarer than every other event
- The first two are the most probable threats. I will go with global warming!
 
None of the above. You forgot about the holocaust of misgendering/incorrect pronoun use.
 
It's white supremacy according to Shertifa.
 
You forgot one OP.

Massive solar flare hits Earth, takes out all electronics and melts the ice caps. Biblical flood kills all modern civilizations and humanity hits the reset button yet again.
 
