I haven't watched many films from 2010s to now in the theatre. Just can't stand sitting there for 2 hours or longer. But the 3 films that I can remember feeling absolutely inspired or awe struck would be these 3.



Willow - Watched it when I was a kid and I couldn't believe how amazing the visuals and story was, it just transported me to another world. It will always be one my favorite movies ever.



Forrest Gump - I remember being so inspired after watching this film. I actually ran home from the theatres just thinking I was Forrest Gump and I was going change the world. lol



Braveheart - I seriously couldn't believe what I was watching. Didn't expect the violence to be so raw and realistic. I was glued to the screen and forever changed my perspective of movies.