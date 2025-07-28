Which MMA Injury Would You LEAST Like to Suffer?

Siver!
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Dec 24, 2024
- Messages
- 4,401
- Reaction score
- 12,348
A broken arm? (Antonio Rodrigo Nogueira)
A broken leg? (Anderson Silva)
A shattered skull? (Cyborg Santos)
An elbow/injury to the eye? (Amanda Ribas)
A haematoma from Hell? (Joanna Jedrzejczyk)
A completely exploded nose? (Mike Perry)
A brutalized lip? (Alistair Overeem)
Permanent loss of an eye? (Michael Bisping)
An uber-gash? (Irene Aldana)
Now don't get me wrong, I'm not asking WHICH IS THE WORST INJURY, because clearly that's either Bisping or Cyborg, I'm asking WHICH WOULD YOU LEAST LIKE TO SUFFER during a fight?
Scared of the sight of your own blood?
Terrified of how painful an elbow to the eye would feel in the moment?
Devastated if your face was permanently disfigured?
Have nightmares about bones snapping?
Go on, Sherdog, let me know - which is the injury you'd least like to suffer - and feel free to add your own, but please consider spoilers!
NEW CONTENDERS:
Brain injury/seizure (Bryce Mitchell)
Legalized Testicular Annihilation (Joe Son)
Anal Elbow Assault (Luana Pinheiro)
Last edited: