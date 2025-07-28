  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Which MMA Injury Would You LEAST Like to Suffer?

Siver!

Siver!

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Dec 24, 2024
Messages
4,401
Reaction score
12,348
AgXOcTaCMAAB-5o.jpg

A broken arm? (Antonio Rodrigo Nogueira)

17404206.JPG

A broken leg? (Anderson Silva)

1896422-39924260-2560-1440.jpg

A shattered skull? (Cyborg Santos)

hq720.jpg

An elbow/injury to the eye? (Amanda Ribas)

JoannaJedrzejczyk080320a.jpg

A haematoma from Hell? (Joanna Jedrzejczyk)

what-is-the-worst-mma-injury-youve-seen-v0-uybljofznxt81.jpg

A completely exploded nose? (Mike Perry)

UFC2.jpg

A brutalized lip? (Alistair Overeem)

bisping.jpeg

Permanent loss of an eye? (Michael Bisping)

9e13111365f662fbd37f09eb18f14ef1

An uber-gash? (Irene Aldana)

Now don't get me wrong, I'm not asking WHICH IS THE WORST INJURY, because clearly that's either Bisping or Cyborg, I'm asking WHICH WOULD YOU LEAST LIKE TO SUFFER during a fight?

Scared of the sight of your own blood?
Terrified of how painful an elbow to the eye would feel in the moment?
Devastated if your face was permanently disfigured?
Have nightmares about bones snapping?

Go on, Sherdog, let me know - which is the injury you'd least like to suffer - and feel free to add your own, but please consider spoilers!

NEW CONTENDERS:

i

Brain injury/seizure (Bryce Mitchell)


Legalized Testicular Annihilation (Joe Son)



Anal Elbow Assault (Luana Pinheiro)
 
Last edited:
Siver! said:
AgXOcTaCMAAB-5o.jpg

A broken arm? (Antonio Rodrigo Nogueira)

17404206.JPG

A broken leg? (Anderson Silva)

1896422-39924260-2560-1440.jpg

A shattered skull? (Cyborg Santos)

hq720.jpg

An elbow/injury to the eye? (Amanda Ribas)

JoannaJedrzejczyk080320a.jpg

A haematoma from Hell? (Joanna Jedrzejczyk)

what-is-the-worst-mma-injury-youve-seen-v0-uybljofznxt81.jpg

A completely exploded nose? (Mike Perry)

UFC2.jpg

A brutalized lip? (Alistair Overeem)

bisping.jpeg

Permanent loss of an eye? (Michael Bisping)

9e13111365f662fbd37f09eb18f14ef1

An uber-gash? (Irene Aldana)

Now don't get me wrong, I'm not asking WHICH IS THE WORST INJURY, because clearly that's either Bisping or Cyborg, I'm asking WHICH WOULD YOU LEAST LIKE TO SUFFER during a fight?

Scared of the sight of your own blood?
Terrified of how painful an elbow to the eye would feel in the moment?
Devastated if your face was permanently disfigured?
Have nightmares about bones snapping?

Go on, Sherdog, let me know - which is the injury you'd least like to suffer - and feel free to add your own, but please consider spoilers!
Click to expand...

VbPMkm.gif
nut_medium.gif
 
Losing an eye like Bisping surely has gotta be the worst. Everything else is more or less repairable through time. Second worst is probably the leg broken in half like Silva and Weidman or the cracked skull like Cyborg.
 
The broken skull suffered by Cyborg is the worst. Nothing is worse than that. Bisping got off light compared to that shit
 
Unless it broke thru skin I would take a broken bone over blown tendons and ligaments just about any day of the week, having been there, done that.
 
The fear of brain damage stopped me from pursuing a career fighting.
The rest heal (well, not the eye), brain damage is permanent.
 
Remember that fat guy who destroyed his knee in a scramble during some regional event
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,269,768
Messages
57,623,846
Members
175,776
Latest member
Beef Taco

Share this page

Back
Top