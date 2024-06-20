  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Which MMA fighters go on Sherdog?

Probably all of them, it’s the biggest forum for mma. Anything mma related searches usually take you to this forum
 
jackleeb said:
I would bet my left nut these guys visit:

- Jon Jones
- Jamahal Hill
- Michael Chandler
- Chael

there's probably a dozen I'm missing
Todd Duffee

Note that he's not logged in and just a lurker. That's because we don't let fighters with losses on their records get a membership

todduffe_crop_north.jpg
 
None of them...

For fear of a Sherdogger tracking those keyboard warrior's down and taking their lunch money...
 
WaylonMercy5150 said:
CM Punk was on here and he wrote some crappy essay about what it means to be a fighter and it was full of misspellings and grammar errors so he got all defensive and got banned for threating people.
He comes off really awful. I don't believe he's comfortable in his own skin and can only be his character now. The rock does it too.
 
Iono fam but if Jamahill be on 6ixdog das lit u still in my top 8 fam you was out for like a day 📉 but we good now fam fi real my name's Georges btw 🥶🛁 see you in church Jamahill you'll get Poatan next tayum broski real talks 🗣️ 📠 🚫 🖨️
 
WaylonMercy5150 said:
CM Punk was on here and he wrote some crappy essay about what it means to be a fighter and it was full of misspellings and grammar errors so he got all defensive and got banned for threating people.
Bro must cum here alot swear I seen em a few tayums
 
