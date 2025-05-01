Which MMA fighters are naturally ambidextrous?

KillerIsBack V2

KillerIsBack V2

It’s pretty easy to look up which boxers/kickboxers are ambidextrous and not switch hitters OR Switch hitters and not ambidextrous OR both.

But I couldn’t find anything good on MMA fighters. Did you guys see an interview or anything else where it is shown stated?

No I’m not asking for a gif of a random stance switch back and forth, that’s way too common in MMA.
 
Rory%252520MacDonald%252520Poorly%252520Ali%252520Shuffles%252520-%252520UFC%252520on%252520Fox%2525205.gif
 
TJ was trained by Ludwig to properly throw from either side, especially closing distances
 
Latest posts

