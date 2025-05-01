Which MMA fighters are naturally ambidextrous?

KillerIsBack V2
It’s pretty easy to look up which boxers/kickboxers are ambidextrous and not switch hitters OR Switch hitters and not ambidextrous OR both.
But I couldn’t find anything good on MMA fighters. Did you guys see an interview or anything else where it is shown stated?
No I’m not asking for a gif of a random stance switch back and forth, that’s way too common in MMA.
