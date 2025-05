People are being way too hard on Flyweights. At least with Flyweights I can say I have at least seen some entertaining fights within the past few months. Taira vs. Royval, Moreno vs. Albazi and Pantoja is consistently in entertaining fights. Additionally, he has the best claim currently to say he has cleaned out a division. That's what we want from champions and a bout between him and Merab would be interesting.



So the correct answer is Heavyweight. Look at that division. The champion has held up the division fighting the ghost of Stipe. Arguably the best fighter in the division (Aspinall) has been interim champion for over 500 days. Derrick Lewis and Tai Tuivasa are in the top 10. If those guys were in any of the lower weight divisions they might not even be ranked, much less top 10.