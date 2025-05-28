Which mens weight divisions interests you the least? (First Semi-Finals)

Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Jun 28, 2010
- Messages
- 37,428
- Reaction score
- 51,098
Continuation to this thread.
If you don't want to be tagged, just let me know.
Please vote, thanks.
Which divisions excites you the least of all the mens divisions?
Choose two.
I'd say Flyweight and Bantamweight.
- Takes Two To Tango
- Replies: 68
- Forum: UFC Discussion
-
Which divisions excites you the least of all the mens divisions?
Choose two.
I'd say Flyweight and Bantamweight.
Choose two.
I'd say Flyweight and Bantamweight.
- Takes Two To Tango
- Replies: 68
- Forum: UFC Discussion
If you don't want to be tagged, just let me know.
Please vote, thanks.
@Arashikage4Life @FEDORFAN44 @Crucif13d @tequilaboy @alexrooster @skylolow @vamphunter23 @Contempt @ryanrandy @Rampage_Jackson @Reach4theSky
@VAfan @Ares Black @method115 @Dyson350 @TriangleMonkey @ScarfaceRAGE @TheNewGame @Fedorgasm @r-harper-1 @EYEKICKFACES @BEATDOWNS
@NoStoneUnturned @CabCoola09 @ObsoleteSoul @Fire Belly @chinarice @Spath @HerpDerp @MartiniSIDe @agibmxmma @Ladder Master @Tibbles @Meathead Jock
@jko1355 @smellyfungus @Deceasedxo @Harlekin @Fight Professor @TITS @meast @pick999 @Captain Herb @Bojka @JBJ was here @omawho402 @Jarilo @Rizin
@stinkynecklace @Mammothman @Duck Dodgers @Gutter Chris @Michael Wetzel @DEMO1313 @Johnnny @Kenny Powerth @Only Here for Attachments @BjPenn2017
@FlyingDeathKick @Stalkingsquid @Amianto @Luthien @rustledjimjams @Pharenheit @humdizzle @Joshua Judd @svmr_db @Dr brakestick @Buckland @Gamboal
@BFoe @GoodBadHBK @Marko Polo @Eric Silva 2.0 @Beastslayer47 @TJ Dillashank @jmboyd24 @rosseposse @HunsonAbadeer @SamuraiBro @Nnniiikkkooo @Pilo
@JPOMMA @Kompromat @World eater @-Sideways- @StoicBeau @Nintendo 64 @188912345 @Subline @cblitz @prime_lobov @joy2day @MRudi @Deltron 6060
@BroScienceTalkatWork @dschinghiskhan1 @Mr. Shickadance @Cameron @aerius @Ebay @TheVenom @Russie @Limeade @Benoitthegr8 @Kwic @rjmbrd @Speedy1
@Ibm @sdpdude9 @TheMoa @jko1355 @Danespina @AppliedScience @Michael Wetzel @Brood @Eater of Souls @Last Falconry @Tito Tapped @Rogan789 @KO Shotz
@Dreyga_King of Sherbums @IneedSometop @Beastslayer47 @rosseposse @HunsonAbadeer @MMAFanCal @Darkavius @PaddyO'malley @Conan the K-9 @Skarsgard
@MerAndre DvalishFili @Trace pyott @lotusdogman @shorinryu86 @Aranha21 @Pequeño Corey @PharoahHeight
@VAfan @Ares Black @method115 @Dyson350 @TriangleMonkey @ScarfaceRAGE @TheNewGame @Fedorgasm @r-harper-1 @EYEKICKFACES @BEATDOWNS
@NoStoneUnturned @CabCoola09 @ObsoleteSoul @Fire Belly @chinarice @Spath @HerpDerp @MartiniSIDe @agibmxmma @Ladder Master @Tibbles @Meathead Jock
@jko1355 @smellyfungus @Deceasedxo @Harlekin @Fight Professor @TITS @meast @pick999 @Captain Herb @Bojka @JBJ was here @omawho402 @Jarilo @Rizin
@stinkynecklace @Mammothman @Duck Dodgers @Gutter Chris @Michael Wetzel @DEMO1313 @Johnnny @Kenny Powerth @Only Here for Attachments @BjPenn2017
@FlyingDeathKick @Stalkingsquid @Amianto @Luthien @rustledjimjams @Pharenheit @humdizzle @Joshua Judd @svmr_db @Dr brakestick @Buckland @Gamboal
@BFoe @GoodBadHBK @Marko Polo @Eric Silva 2.0 @Beastslayer47 @TJ Dillashank @jmboyd24 @rosseposse @HunsonAbadeer @SamuraiBro @Nnniiikkkooo @Pilo
@JPOMMA @Kompromat @World eater @-Sideways- @StoicBeau @Nintendo 64 @188912345 @Subline @cblitz @prime_lobov @joy2day @MRudi @Deltron 6060
@BroScienceTalkatWork @dschinghiskhan1 @Mr. Shickadance @Cameron @aerius @Ebay @TheVenom @Russie @Limeade @Benoitthegr8 @Kwic @rjmbrd @Speedy1
@Ibm @sdpdude9 @TheMoa @jko1355 @Danespina @AppliedScience @Michael Wetzel @Brood @Eater of Souls @Last Falconry @Tito Tapped @Rogan789 @KO Shotz
@Dreyga_King of Sherbums @IneedSometop @Beastslayer47 @rosseposse @HunsonAbadeer @MMAFanCal @Darkavius @PaddyO'malley @Conan the K-9 @Skarsgard
@MerAndre DvalishFili @Trace pyott @lotusdogman @shorinryu86 @Aranha21 @Pequeño Corey @PharoahHeight