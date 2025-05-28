Which mens weight divisions interests you the least? (First Semi-Finals)

Which of these men's division interest you the least? (First Semi-Finals)

  • Total voters
    24
Takes Two To Tango

Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
37,428
Reaction score
51,098
Continuation to this thread.

Takes Two To Tango

Thread 'Which mens weight divisions interests you the least?'

Which divisions excites you the least of all the mens divisions?

Choose two.

I'd say Flyweight and Bantamweight.


66e47a516ec0d130c3aeb6d9_6581b5f009f1e0bc9951f18f_mens-ufc-weight-classes.png
  • Like



If you don't want to be tagged, just let me know.

Please vote, thanks.


@Arashikage4Life @FEDORFAN44 @Crucif13d @tequilaboy @alexrooster @skylolow @vamphunter23 @Contempt @ryanrandy @Rampage_Jackson @Reach4theSky
@VAfan @Ares Black @method115 @Dyson350 @TriangleMonkey @ScarfaceRAGE @TheNewGame @Fedorgasm @r-harper-1 @EYEKICKFACES @BEATDOWNS
@NoStoneUnturned @CabCoola09 @ObsoleteSoul @Fire Belly @chinarice @Spath @HerpDerp @MartiniSIDe @agibmxmma @Ladder Master @Tibbles @Meathead Jock
@jko1355 @smellyfungus @Deceasedxo @Harlekin @Fight Professor @TITS @meast @pick999 @Captain Herb @Bojka @JBJ was here @omawho402 @Jarilo @Rizin
@stinkynecklace @Mammothman @Duck Dodgers @Gutter Chris @Michael Wetzel @DEMO1313 @Johnnny @Kenny Powerth @Only Here for Attachments @BjPenn2017
@FlyingDeathKick @Stalkingsquid @Amianto @Luthien @rustledjimjams @Pharenheit @humdizzle @Joshua Judd @svmr_db @Dr brakestick @Buckland @Gamboal
@BFoe @GoodBadHBK @Marko Polo @Eric Silva 2.0 @Beastslayer47 @TJ Dillashank @jmboyd24 @rosseposse @HunsonAbadeer @SamuraiBro @Nnniiikkkooo @Pilo
@JPOMMA @Kompromat @World eater @-Sideways- @StoicBeau @Nintendo 64 @188912345 @Subline @cblitz @prime_lobov @joy2day @MRudi @Deltron 6060
@BroScienceTalkatWork @dschinghiskhan1 @Mr. Shickadance @Cameron @aerius @Ebay @TheVenom @Russie @Limeade @Benoitthegr8 @Kwic @rjmbrd @Speedy1
@Ibm @sdpdude9 @TheMoa @jko1355 @Danespina @AppliedScience @Michael Wetzel @Brood @Eater of Souls @Last Falconry @Tito Tapped @Rogan789 @KO Shotz
@Dreyga_King of Sherbums @IneedSometop @Beastslayer47 @rosseposse @HunsonAbadeer @MMAFanCal @Darkavius @PaddyO'malley @Conan the K-9 @Skarsgard
@MerAndre DvalishFili @Trace pyott @lotusdogman @shorinryu86 @Aranha21 @Pequeño Corey @PharoahHeight
 
TJ Dillashank said:
The BWs are small but if they were even middle weight sized they beat most the heavyweight division
Click to expand...
Same can be said about flyweights. Imagine a fighter MW size, with same abilities as the top flyweights, most of the guys at MW and up would have no chance.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll Poll
Which mens weight divisions interests you the least?
2 3 4
Replies
68
Views
1K
VAfan
VAfan
Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll Poll
Out of these upcoming fights, which one are you most excited to watch? (Second Semi-Finals) (Version 16)
Replies
16
Views
485
Fahcough
Fahcough
Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll Poll
Out of these upcoming fights, which one are you most excited to watch? (The Finals) (Version 16)
Replies
10
Views
359
Myrddin Wild
Myrddin Wild
Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll Poll
Out of these upcoming fights, which one are you most excited to watch? (First Semi-Finals) (Version 16)
Replies
9
Views
386
Mynameisjeff
Mynameisjeff

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,265,567
Messages
57,346,405
Members
175,663
Latest member
Russell1957

Share this page

Back
Top