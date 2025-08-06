  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Which major sport is more entertaining now than it was before?

Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
I hear a lot of people saying the best days of any particular sport is done with / it's over. Today's sports just doesn't live up to what it was in the past.

However saying all that is there any major sport now more entertaining to you?

I'm having a hard time thinking of one sport, how much more than one.

Virtually all the major sports have peaked imo. Will they be like a valley and peak once more, who knows. But highly unlikely.

Maybe Tennis? Is video games a sport? Maybe that. I'm not sure.
 
