Which major sport is more entertaining now than it was before?

Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
I hear a lot of people saying the best days of any particular sport is done with / it's over. Today's sports just doesn't live up to what it was in the past.
However saying all that is there any major sport now more entertaining to you?
I'm having a hard time thinking of one sport, how much more than one.
Virtually all the major sports have peaked imo. Will they be like a valley and peak once more, who knows. But highly unlikely.
Maybe Tennis? Is video games a sport? Maybe that. I'm not sure.
