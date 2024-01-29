Which little things annoy you the most in life?

I'll start:

- Roommates or family members that get in the shower as soon as you want to take a shower (mine seem to have a 6th sense for this).
- This used to be a thing years ago, but due to wireless headphones not anymore - listening to music and your headbuds getting snagged on/behind something and them being yanked out of your ear. Caveman rage started kicking in very fast way back when.

These things piss(ed) me off to a level that's completely disproportional to the actual inconvenience, lol.

and yes, I am typing this while I'm waiting for my roommate to get the fuck out of the shower.
 
