Which little things annoy you the most in life?

Young Calf Kick
I'll start:
- Roommates or family members that get in the shower as soon as you want to take a shower (mine seem to have a 6th sense for this).
- This used to be a thing years ago, but due to wireless headphones not anymore - listening to music and your headbuds getting snagged on/behind something and them being yanked out of your ear. Caveman rage started kicking in very fast way back when.
These things piss(ed) me off to a level that's completely disproportional to the actual inconvenience, lol.
and yes, I am typing this while I'm waiting for my roommate to get the fuck out of the shower.
