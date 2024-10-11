Which is the top10 best brazilian fighters in history?

DanDragon Machi
It's not about who had best career but that who has reached the highest performance level and performed most impressive fights in his prime
1 - Anderson Silva
2 - Alex Pereira
3 - Lyoto Machida
4 - Mauricio Shogun
5 - Vitor Belfort
6 - Charles Oliveira
7 - José Aldo
8 - Junior Cigano
9 - Ronaldo Jacaré
10 - Wanderlei Silva
