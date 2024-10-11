Which is the top10 best brazilian fighters in history?

It's not about who had best career but that who has reached the highest performance level and performed most impressive fights in his prime

1 - Anderson Silva
2 - Alex Pereira
3 - Lyoto Machida
4 - Mauricio Shogun
5 - Vitor Belfort
6 - Charles Oliveira
7 - José Aldo
8 - Junior Cigano
9 - Ronaldo Jacaré
10 - Wanderlei Silva
 
Apart from the order in which they appear, I presume Jacare instead of Minotauro was an accidental mistake.
 
It's not about who had best career but that who has reached the highest performance level and performed most impressive fights in his prime

1 - Anderson Silva
2 - Alex Pereira
3 - Lyoto Machida
4 - Mauricio Shogun
5 - Vitor Belfort
6 - Charles Oliveira
7 - José Aldo
8 - Junior Cigano
9 - Ronaldo Jacaré
10 - Wanderlei Silva
Aldo at 7 and no Big Nog on your list? Jacare above Wanderlei?
 
Silva, Aldo, Big Nog, Shogun and Wanderlei should be on the top of any list like this. Machida, JDS and Charles should be on the next tier. I have no idea where to put Alex Perreira.

EDIT: I can't believe I forgot Amanda Nunes! Thank you @kamikado and @Bubzeh for reminding me. She goes in the top tier.
 
putting Jacare before Big Nog or Werdum is also puzzling to me.
I think thery are pretty close in the skil-set to be honest. Jacare had a better jiu-jitsu and better take downs (he took Romero down), was most explosive/athletic and probably had a better relative punch
Werdum had a better MT but a boxing much worse
 
1. Anderson
2. Wanderlei
3. Aldo
4. Big Nog
5. Shogun
6. Machida
7. Royce
8. Nunes
9. JDS
10. Olivera
 
Royce Gracie
Amanda Nunes
Minotauro

Ronaldo Jacare? Lol
This not a greatest/most historical list. Royce was one-dimensional and would have no chance to become a champion nowadays, not enven 15 years ago. Prime Ronaldo would have all the chances to beat Dricus, Strickland and Chimaev
 
I think Barao deserves a shout if you're talking absolute primes. He fell off hard but before the TJ fight he was something else.
 
Anderson > Aldo > Werdum > Big Nog > Arona > Wand > Patricio > Machida > Belfortrt > Shogun
 
