Which is the most dangerous combat sport?

Inspired by this thread.
With recent incidents of deaths in combat sports.
Which is the most dangerous of all the combat sports that compete professionally?
Feel free to suggest sports to be on the poll, thanks.
So far for a long amount of time and huge number of fights and some very bad looking beatings, the UFC hasnt had the bad luck of a UFC related death from a competing fighter, are they doing things the right way, or are they just lucky it hasnt happened to them?
Of course, the biggest offender when it comes to deaths is boxing, but at the same time, its not like the top promotions are having deaths left and right, but there is something to it.
