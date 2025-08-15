  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Tuesday Aug 19, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST (date has been pushed). This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Which is the most dangerous combat sport?

  • MMA

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Muay Thai

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Boxing

    Votes: 14 100.0%
  • Total voters
    14
Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Inspired by this thread.

El Fernas

News Thread 'No deaths in UFC like we have in boxing…is UFC lucky or do they do things better?'

So far for a long amount of time and huge number of fights and some very bad looking beatings, the UFC hasnt had the bad luck of a UFC related death from a competing fighter, are they doing things the right way, or are they just lucky it hasnt happened to them?

Of course, the biggest offender when it comes to deaths is boxing, but at the same time, its not like the top promotions are having deaths left and right, but there is something to it.

Point is, there are 2 boxers who competed in the same card (not against each other) that died after, Japan is a pretty developed country, they are...
  • Like

With recent incidents of deaths in combat sports.

Which is the most dangerous of all the combat sports that compete professionally?

Feel free to suggest sports to be on the poll, thanks.
 
2 Japanese boxers in different fights from the same card died last week. Do you understand how crazy that is?

For fans who say boxing is limited, or not a real fight? I think the stats completely shatter that opinion tbh.

Mma has the tap out, a universally accepted signaling of defeat that isn't even held against the fighters, and it's a good thing don't get me wrong.
Boxing has no equivalent way out of a one sided bludgeoning. If you take a knee, if you quit between rounds, it is extremely damaging to your career, it's an absurdly hard nosed sport that has about 2-3 deaths a year, every year.

They're all dangerous af, but boxing is easily the most dangerous, and by a lot
 
Boxing easily. And its ironic because to the casual observer its the least brutal looking due to the relative lack of blood/visible damage. But 36 minutes of potential fight time, counts after knockdowns, the head taking a higher ratio of the strikes because there are no leg kicks etc. Everything about that set up leads to lots of sustained brain trauma across the course of a fight.
 
