Another one of those "it depends" answers. It depends. I think generally it's better to take the ego hit and just walk away. There's no sense or reason to show how tough you are to every single person who challenges you or insults you. There's also a lot of risk. You don't know if they know how to fight. You don't know how generally tough they are. You don't know if they have any medical issues (Say you punch them once and they die....oops). And same goes for yourself. Also, fighting on a hard surface like concrete or asphalt is stupid. If one of you hits your head, that's not good. There's also no indication of if the other guy will stop when you cry uncle. Etc.



So basically unless your life, or your family's life are in danger and the only way out is to fight, no. It's better to flee.