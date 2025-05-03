Social Which is the better choice - fight or flight?

Which is the better choice - fight or flight?

  • Total voters
    3
Takes Two To Tango

Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
37,219
Reaction score
50,704
(If it involves physical confrontation)

I'd rather look like a coward than be put in the hospital or jail.

But it all depends on the circumstances of course.

But if you had to choose between the two, which would it be?

Screen+Shot+2019-06-25+at+9.36.18+AM.png
 
Flight

People are too crazy now a days. Even a small disagreement or argument can end in someone's life being taken.

There are some situations where you need to fight but for the most part it's not worth going to the hospital, jail, being sued, or winding up dead.
 
GoodBadHBK said:
Flight

People are too crazy now a days. Even a small disagreement or argument can end in someone's life being taken.

There are some situations where you need to fight but for the most part it's not worth going to the hospital, jail, being sued, or winding up dead.
Click to expand...

Exactly.
 
Another one of those "it depends" answers. It depends. I think generally it's better to take the ego hit and just walk away. There's no sense or reason to show how tough you are to every single person who challenges you or insults you. There's also a lot of risk. You don't know if they know how to fight. You don't know how generally tough they are. You don't know if they have any medical issues (Say you punch them once and they die....oops). And same goes for yourself. Also, fighting on a hard surface like concrete or asphalt is stupid. If one of you hits your head, that's not good. There's also no indication of if the other guy will stop when you cry uncle. Etc.

So basically unless your life, or your family's life are in danger and the only way out is to fight, no. It's better to flee.
 
Adamant said:
Another one of those "it depends" answers. It depends. I think generally it's better to take the ego hit and just walk away. There's no sense or reason to show how tough you are to every single person who challenges you or insults you. There's also a lot of risk. You don't know if they know how to fight. You don't know how generally tough they are. You don't know if they have any medical issues (Say you punch them once and they die....oops). And same goes for yourself. Also, fighting on a hard surface like concrete or asphalt is stupid. If one of you hits your head, that's not good. There's also no indication of if the other guy will stop when you cry uncle. Etc.

So basically unless your life, or your family's life are in danger and the only way out is to fight, no. It's better to flee.
Click to expand...

Nicely said, thanks.
 
There is no good answers, what the scientists and the media will never understand is that the streets are defined not by pragmatism but by circumstances.

It depends on who you are, and who you have in face of you. Fight or Flight, there is always negotiate and distract.
 
Ara tech said:
There is no good answers, what the scientists and the media will never understand is that the streets are defined not by pragmatism but by circumstances.

It depends on who you are, and who you have in face of you. Fight or Flight, there is always negotiate and distract.
Click to expand...

Yes I agree for the most part, but if you had to lean towards one way. Which would it be?
 
Ara tech said:
In a non armed situation, let's say you are a 5 on a scale of 10.

What would you do against a 2, you could fight.
But against an 8, flight would be wiser.
Click to expand...

Nice breakdown, thanks.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll Poll
Karate or Taekwondo - Which martial art would you implement to your MMA skillset?
2
Replies
39
Views
864
KO Shotz
KO Shotz
Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll Poll
Movies Ferris Bueller 'Twist and Shout' or Marty Mcfly 'Johnny B. Goode' - Which is the better scene/performance?
2
Replies
29
Views
710
Law Talkin’ Guy
Law Talkin’ Guy
Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll Poll
Movies Memento or Requiem for a Dream - Which is the better film?
Replies
11
Views
284
BluntForceTrama
BluntForceTrama

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,263,785
Messages
57,245,192
Members
175,600
Latest member
Petey_My_Heart

Share this page

Back
Top