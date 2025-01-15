  • Xenforo Cloud upgraded our forum to XenForo version 2.3.4. This update has created styling issues to our current templates, this is just a temporary look. We will continue to work on clearing up these issues for the next few days and restore the site to its more familiar look, but please report any other issues you may experience so we can look into. Thanks for your patience and understanding.

Which is the Best AI Image Generator?

I've recently started to play around with AI image generators to see if I can use it for my online business, and I'm trying to figure out which is the best one.
In true sherdog fashion, I decided to choose the best one based on which one makes the hottest boise dime that works at a sandwich shop, and ask yous for input.

Which AI do you think created the best sandwich shop girl?
Prompt used: Pretty brunette making a sandwich at a deli shop

Attached Files in order.
1. Imagine Art

2. Canva AI

3. Freepik

4. Starry AI

5. Open Art AI

6. Deep AI


I couldn't use Chat GTP because I reached my limit already.
 

4th by a mile. Looks healthy with a normal set of teeth and by far the biggest tits. No brainer.

The other options all look like byproducts of fetal alcohol syndrome.
 
4th by a mile. Looks healthy with a normal set of teeth and by far the biggest tits. No brainer.

I agree. Starry AI seemed to have made the most realistic and hottest girl. Deep AI made her naked under the apron for no reason even though I didn't put that in the prompt.
One AI kept making her asian for some reason so I didn't include that.
 
