Which is the Best AI Image Generator?

I've recently started to play around with AI image generators to see if I can use it for my online business, and I'm trying to figure out which is the best one.

In true sherdog fashion, I decided to choose the best one based on which one makes the hottest boise dime that works at a sandwich shop, and ask yous for input.



Which AI do you think created the best sandwich shop girl?

Prompt used: Pretty brunette making a sandwich at a deli shop



Attached Files in order.

1. Imagine Art



2. Canva AI



3. Freepik



4. Starry AI



5. Open Art AI



6. Deep AI





I couldn't use Chat GTP because I reached my limit already.