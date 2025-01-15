Which is the Best AI Image Generator?

pugilistico
pugilistico
@Green
- Joined
- Nov 28, 2021
- Messages
- 1,346
- Reaction score
- 2,263
I've recently started to play around with AI image generators to see if I can use it for my online business, and I'm trying to figure out which is the best one.
In true sherdog fashion, I decided to choose the best one based on which one makes the hottest boise dime that works at a sandwich shop, and ask yous for input.
Which AI do you think created the best sandwich shop girl?
Prompt used: Pretty brunette making a sandwich at a deli shop
Attached Files in order.
1. Imagine Art
2. Canva AI
3. Freepik
4. Starry AI
5. Open Art AI
6. Deep AI
I couldn't use Chat GTP because I reached my limit already.
brunette_making_a_sandwich_at_a_deli_shop.jpg985.7 KB · Views: 2
Untitled design.jpg130.9 KB · Views: 2
freepik__the-style-is-candid-image-photography-with-natural__64643.jpg135.4 KB · Views: 2
0 - Pretty brunette making a sandwich at a deli sh.jpg231.1 KB · Views: 2
openart-image_5QZCXqLi_1736907824949_raw.jpg151.4 KB · Views: 2
Untitled design (1).jpg95.6 KB · Views: 0
