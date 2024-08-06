Which is more likely to happen - To see a fighter like Fedor in the future or to see a fighter like Jon Jones in the future?

At the very least it will be a long while before anyone comes close to the sheer length of Fedors win streak, you could even argue no one will ever surpass it due to how MMA matching has changed. Fedor has around 10-12 very good wins, while the rest are padding to an extent against lower level competition as compared to todays standards. He was also a very special athlete with a tough upbringing in 1990's of Russia, which experienced the sharpest decline in life expectancy during peacetime in recorded history after the dissolvement of the Soviet Union during this period.

He once said early in his career that every time he fought he thought of his family and the struggles he went through, and that the man across from him was going to take food out of his family's mouth, and he wouldn't let that happen.



He trained with tires with his brother outside or in parks, not fancy gyms and PI institutes.

He had great respect and sportsmanship but was also a cold killer. His speed at HW is still unmatched although some are close.

He also fought in an org with a ruleset that today's premier org [UFC] doesn't use, and fought in Grand Prix's.



So suffice to say he was a rare and special talent from a specific time in history.

BUT I voted Fedor, because Aspinall while not being as impressive is CLOSE, and I do think we are starting to see new breeds of HW's.



Cyral Gane is nothing compared to Fedor obviously, BUT if someone like Cyril Gane trained at a young age and was motivated, hungry and special, they'd reach near Fedor heights.