Which is more likely to happen - To see a fighter like Fedor in the future or to see a fighter like Jon Jones in the future?

Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Jun 28, 2010
- Messages
- 33,223
- Reaction score
- 44,267
Both are incredible athletes and extraordinarily unique.
One is 6'5" with incredible reach and excellent overall skill sets. With a super high IQ.
The other is small in stature but fights like someone 4 x bigger than he is. With incredible speed and power and amazing well rounded skill set.
Can you see a future fighter similar to these extraordinary guys?
One is 6'5" with incredible reach and excellent overall skill sets. With a super high IQ.
The other is small in stature but fights like someone 4 x bigger than he is. With incredible speed and power and amazing well rounded skill set.
Can you see a future fighter similar to these extraordinary guys?