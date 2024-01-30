Movies Which is better: Prometheus vs Alien 3

Prometheus got a lot of hate if I recall but I actually liked it. I think it's better than Alien 3.
 
Alien 3. There was more tension, was more consistent and Ripleys death was dramatic and memorable. We took that scene for granted.

Also the Alien 3 pic you posted is iconic while the Prometheus one displays nothing.
 
Alien 3 is terrible, even with the assembly cut. Its weird and boring and feels like another movie that slapped aliens on the name and they retooled it. Which is what I heard had happened basically.

Prometheus is easily rewatchable and looks visually stunning. The concept of them looking for their makers then realizing they actually want to kill them was cool. They needed to leave in the engineer chase scene at the end that was initially quite a bit longer.
 
Thread needs a poll.

For me, its Prometheus and its not close.

'But its an Alien movie without the Xenomorphs!'
Yeah, because Xenomorphs are no longer scary, the unknown & unseen is always scarier.

Prometheus isn't perfect, but it had balls to avoid the same tired tropes of prequels and did its own thing. It made its own 'original origins,' and it deserves that recognition.
 
Alien 3 for me.

Prometheus I wanted to like really bad, but they botched it pretty bad.
 
I never watched after alien 2 everything else is now how boring it was how aliens came to be we want make it exiting. I watched prometius for 10 minutes and can they find any normal actors it is all skin and bones actor who thwy make it look like he is so strong
 
Alien 3, easily.

I wanted to like Prometheus, and rewatched it a couple of times, but liked it less each time. Now I just accept I think it's shite.
 
I enjoyed Prometheus; it's one of a handful of movies I don't mind watching again...I've always been fascinated by the idea that we were created by some advanced, ancient civilization. Maybe that has something to do with it because most people seem to not like it.
 
"Prometheus"...easily. It was a victim of meme culture nitpicking every little thing, and acting like it added up to a catastrophe.

"She ran in a straight line! Worst movie ever!"

Not perfect by any means, but it was a fresh take on a tired franchise that mostly succeeded. The "Alien" connection hurt it, as going by most complaints, fans of that franchise just wanted a big dumb action movie with 5000 xenomorphs going ham and getting shredded.


Alien 3 is garbage, that wouldn't be remembered at all if David Fincher wasn't attached to it. His name lends it a level of class that it doesn't deserve. I think Fincher would even tell you that it's a piece of shit that he didn't have much control over.
 
chrisdiaz said:
Alien 3 is terrible, even with the assembly cut. Its weird and boring and feels like another movie that slapped aliens on the name and they retooled it. Which is what I heard had happened basically.

Prometheus is easily rewatchable and looks visually stunning. The concept of them looking for their makers then realizing they actually want to kill them was cool. They needed to leave in the engineer chase scene at the end that was initially quite a bit longer.
Not really. The development for A3 was a mess and went through copious rewrites. What we ended up with was elements of multiple versions smooshed together. It didn't start life as a non-Alien film, they just couldn't come up with a solid plan and the timer basically ran down and the studio forced them to proceed with what they had.
 
JBSchroeds said:
Not really. The development for A3 was a mess and went through copious rewrites. What we ended up with was elements of multiple versions smooshed together. It didn't start life as a non-Alien film, they just couldn't come up with a solid plan and the timer basically ran down and the studio forced them to proceed with what they had.
Gotcha, I read something like what you said. Thats why there is the random religious aspects cause they already had big set pieces built and needed to use them.
 
I've never seen the Alien 3 assembly cut but watching the original again reminded me of a Scream movie. The unnecessary music, despite the title sequence being awesome. I may had given it more credit than needed. It's still better than Resurrection.

Prometheus was fake out. Everyone wanted to know where the derelict ship came from on LV-426, but they dont even go there. A new story was done and it sucked. Plus, everything was clean, colorful, newer, and it's supposed to be way before Alien.

I'd say Prometheus edges this out.
 
