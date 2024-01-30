Not really. The development for A3 was a mess and went through copious rewrites. What we ended up with was elements of multiple versions smooshed together. It didn't start life as a non-Alien film, they just couldn't come up with a solid plan and the timer basically ran down and the studio forced them to proceed with what they had.Alien 3 is terrible, even with the assembly cut. Its weird and boring and feels like another movie that slapped aliens on the name and they retooled it. Which is what I heard had happened basically.
Prometheus is easily rewatchable and looks visually stunning. The concept of them looking for their makers then realizing they actually want to kill them was cool. They needed to leave in the engineer chase scene at the end that was initially quite a bit longer.
Gotcha, I read something like what you said. Thats why there is the random religious aspects cause they already had big set pieces built and needed to use them.