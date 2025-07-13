Which insect, if scaled up to the size of a Saint Bernard, could potentially wipe out the human race?

S

Sakuraba is #1

Green Belt
@Green
Joined
May 23, 2007
Messages
1,106
Reaction score
1,154
ff75e454905df70c9a23eec1b285deee.jpg


Have you heard of the Bullet Ant? It’s the insect with the most painful sting in the world. Just one sting can knock you out cold. And if you’re surrounded by a swarm of them, it could be even worse. They can cause organ failure, allergic reactions, or even venom overload. An army of them would be pure destruction. They can scale walls, dig tunnels, and eat anything living in minutes. Talk about a nightmare!

Honorable mention: Mosquitoes

They would drain a human in seconds, and spread diseases like a wildfire.
 
If you scaled them up their anatomy wouldnt work properly theyd be retarded immobile messes if anything at all.
 
I think Joe Rogan scaled up to the size of an adult human could be potentially damaging to the human race.
 
  • Like
Reactions: lsa
I was recently watching that awesome NBC nature documentary called The Americas and they had a segment on a society of jungle ants, it was quite impressive how brutally efficient they are, those things get the job done and dont play around at all
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,268,774
Messages
57,555,867
Members
175,751
Latest member
yourcasualcombatfan

Share this page

Back
Top