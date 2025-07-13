Which insect, if scaled up to the size of a Saint Bernard, could potentially wipe out the human race?

Sakuraba is #1
Have you heard of the Bullet Ant? It’s the insect with the most painful sting in the world. Just one sting can knock you out cold. And if you’re surrounded by a swarm of them, it could be even worse. They can cause organ failure, allergic reactions, or even venom overload. An army of them would be pure destruction. They can scale walls, dig tunnels, and eat anything living in minutes. Talk about a nightmare!
Honorable mention: Mosquitoes
They would drain a human in seconds, and spread diseases like a wildfire.